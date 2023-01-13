Singer Rita was stunning to announce her new single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rita Ora went topless to announce her new upcoming single, You Only Love Me.

This comes after she released a teaser clip earlier this week in which she was in a bathtub.

The British pop star has been keeping busy with projects beyond her music career. Last year she joined the cast of Disney Plus’ upcoming Beauty and The Beast prequel.

In addition, she ventured into fashion by launching an activewear line, Humans Being.

In the promo for her new single, Ora shared a photo with her Instagram followers in which posed in a bed laying on her knees while looking at her phone.

The snap is soundtracked by her new single, You Only Love Me.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement about the new music release.

She wrote, “So so so SO excited to finally announce my new single YOU ONLY LOVE ME 🔐 Out January 27th! ❤️ I’m back, baaaaby. Pre-save it now, link in bio for you.”

Her last album, Phoenix, came out in 2018 and the singer said that she had been working on her third album since 2019.

How Rita Ora stays fit while traveling

Ora’s incredible abs and toned physique all come from hard work in the gym.

One way the pop star ensures she can get a workout while staying busy on the road is to take gym equipment with her.

“I always travel with 1kg and 2kg dumbbells, ankle weights, and a medium resistance band,” she said to Women’s Health.

She continued, “If I can’t do a workout, I just use the ankle weights and wear them when we’re around town, or at home.”

On her Instagram page, Ora frequently shares workout photos and videos. She recently shared a snap from the gym, telling her followers that she is working on her mental and physical health.

She told the outlet that she works out four times a week at most to prevent overtraining.

Ora also prevents boredom in the gym by mixing up her workouts with a Pilates class to replace a weightlifting session or running.

The stunning singer also swears by drinking a lot of water and adapts her eating habits based on what’s best for her body.

Rita Ora stuns in a bikini during a vacation

Ora looked gorgeous as she enjoyed a holiday in a colorful and stylish bikini.

The songstress got playful with the caption, heaping praise on Celine Dion as one of the greatest singers of all time.

The 32-year-old stunner put on a Miaou swimsuit and a Louis Aballou shirt, which also came in a bright color that made her tanned skin glow.

She accessorized with oversized Lanvin sunglasses, a head scarf, and homemade jewelry from Dinosaur Designs.