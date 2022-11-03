Rita Ora poses in different workout sets to promote Humans Being

Rita Ora looks beautiful in a pink feather dress for Spotify Best New Artist Party 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

British singer Rita Ora is expanding her career in a new direction.

Ora is mainly known for her hits like Hot Right Now, which ended up reaching number one in the UK.

But besides her musical talents, she also really loves working out and staying fit and healthy.

This is why she decided to combine two things she loves, activewear and fashion.

The singer posed in different workout sets to promote her brand, Humans Being.

In one of the pictures, she wore a black pair of leggings and the back of a black cropped sweatshirt which gave it a distressed vibe.

Rita Ora shows off amazing physique to promote activewear brand

She later changed into aquamarine leggings that she matched with a black hoodie with the brand’s name on the left side of her chest.

She posed for the camera, lifting a set of weights and accessorizing with big black sunglasses.

Ora also posed with a big smile on her face as she looked at some of the pieces from this launch.

For the caption of this Instagram post, Rita decided to let her fans know that the website was live.

She wrote, “WE ARE LIVE with our first exclusive drop of Humans Being! I’m so excited for you to finally be able to shop the first limited drop of my new Humans Being range! Whether WFH or working on the go, to the gym. In the office, or at the weekends. We’ve got you.”

Rita Ora releases Humans Being

The 31-year-old is ready to step into the world of fashion but in a different way, bringing stylish sets of activewear put into the world so her followers can look and feel confident at the gym.

Ora talked to Women’s Health UK about the reason why she decided to start this project. She stated that her own transformation was a big achievement for her after she started this health journey about two years ago.

This is a 12-piece collection that is also sustainable and uses recyclable materials.

Ora said, “I wear the same gym clothes all the time. I don’t wear one thing and then throw it out. I wear the same sports bra, throw in the washing machine and then put it back on. So it’s almost like we’re sustaining our own workout clothes.”

The pieces come in six colors and the sizes range from UK 6-18. You can now get them at the brand’s official website.