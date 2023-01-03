Rita Ora arrives at the 26th Annual Los Angeles Art Show Opening Night Gala in July 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rita Ora looked amazing as she posted a New Year snap from a beach this week.

The Hot Right Now singer wore a multicolored printed bikini that showed off her toned abs and tiny frame.

She wore a net sarong around her slim waist, fastened with an ornate gold clasp made by Room Service.

To accessorize her beachy look, she wore oversized bug-eye sunglasses by Poppy Lissiman and stacked jewelry by Dinosaur Designs and Bon Bon Whims.

The Masked Singer UK judge has been on an island vacay for the past few days and has been showing off an array of bold swimwear looks.

She captioned her beachy photos by saying, “New year new beach 🏖️ ps new years content incoming….☀️🌟.”

Rita Ora shows off a new look for Masked Singer UK

In a complete 180 from her relaxed beachy vibes, Rita also shared a full glam look from when she was filming the latest season of The Masked Singer UK. The 32-year-old wore a black velvet mini-dress with crystal bows dotting the center and leather details by the Norwegian designer Aadnevik.

She accessorized her look with a matching crystal bow choker and a pair of silver strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

She shared the carousel of photos on Instagram with her 16 million followers and also gave a hint that her long-awaited third studio album will be coming this year, referring to it as “RO3.” She wrote, “HAPPY NEW YEAR 🍾✨ 2023… The year of #RO3 🤫🔒 And @maskedsingerUK is BACK for another series ❤️.”

Rita Ora makes a festive punch with Prospero Tequila

Rita announced her role as Chief Creative Partner for Prospero Tequila back in 2019 and often features in their advertisements and promotes the brand herself.

Most recently, she shared a TikTok on Christmas day to show how to make her ‘Jingle Punch.” The funny video shows Rita and her boyfriend Taika Waititi adding the punch ingredients to a glass vase as she “didn’t have a big enough bowl!”, with Rita talking through the steps while using a filter to distort her voice.

The delicious-looking cocktail contains cranberry juice, berries, lime, and of course, copious amounts of Prospero Tequila.

Rita ends the video by pouring herself a cup and sending wishes to her followers, saying, “from me to you, have a prosperous Christmas, love you!”