Rita Ora leaves little to the imagination in corset made of jewels

Singer Rita Ora pictured the Giuseppe Zanotti shoe launch at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rita Ora stuns in a very risque outfit at the Jonathan Ross Halloween party at Koko Camden in London.

The comedian’s annual Halloween bash comes after COVID-19 restrictions caused a two-year absence.

Ross revealed last year that he put a halt to the 2021 event partly due to his 30-year-old daughter Betty, having been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and to avoid a superspreader event.

Ora was among numerous British celebrities who enjoyed the festive event.

The Hot Right Now singer channeled Lisle Von Rhuman from the film Death Becomes with her must-see outfit. She wore a corset made of jewels with nothing underneath and a red satin wraparound skirt that was tied to create a one-leg high slit.

Ora stood on a pair of black peep-toe heels and had her hair in a dark-colored short bob that matched her eyeshadow for a spooky look.

She posed with a bottle of Próspero Tequila as she becomes the latest celebrity to partner with an alcohol-based brand.

Rita Ora stuns for Halloween. Pic credit: Click News and Media / BACKGRID

The 31-year-old singer shot an ad portraying Lisle Von Rhuman in the same outfit as she announced her creative partnership with the tequila brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the video with her 16.1 million Instagram followers.

In the caption, she added, “Rita Ora is Lisle Von Rhuman from Death Becomes Her, presenting her magic potion, @prosperotequila 💀🍸 Hope everyone’s having a bloody good weekend 🩸and remember to drink responsibly.”

Rita Ora works outs in her new Humans Being activewear

Ora reveals her toned abs and athletic physique in a new video. The singer had her hair in a ponytail while she performed her workout with perfect form.

“My week and @humansbeingtogether sooooo excited!!” she wrote in the caption.

Humans Being is her new sustainable activewear brand that focuses on environmentalism by partnering with rainforest conservationists.

The brand targets the growing fashionable activewear market with clothes that can be worn on the streets as well as in the gym.

Ora teased the brand last month as she stunned in a crop top and matching leggings from the collection.

Rita Ora spotted with wedding ring after secret marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi reportedly wed in a small ceremony in August.

The couple, who started dating last year, did not make any announcement to the public.

Ora gave a tour of her home in London to Architectural Digest and appeared to be wearing an engagement ring and wedding band on her ring finger.

The home was built in the 1800s and is a Victorian-era house. According to the video, her sister and manager, Elena Ora, arranged the furniture with some assistance from interior designer Joanna Plant.