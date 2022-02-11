Rita Ora kicks off Super Bowl weekend in sexy backless top

Rita Ora posed at SoFi Stadium in a backless shirt before Super Bowl weekend kicked off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It’s safe to say Rita Ora just scored the first touchdown of the weekend in her crowd-pleasing outfit.

The British singer/songwriter posted a series of photos to her Instagram at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, days before this year’s Super Bowl kick-off.

Rita Ora wore a backless, silver top with silver chain details

The artist also accompanied her backless, silver top with baggy denim pants. To pull the outfit together, Ora added a paisley-patterned red puffer coat to wear over the back-bearing shirt. The red shades in the coat complimented her bold red lips and yeah – it’s a look.

The photo series included six pictures of her in the empty stadium, along with a 360-degree view of the space in a “calm before the storm” sort-of-way.

For her caption, she showed excitement for the Super Bowl while also giving her hairstylists a shoutout.

She wrote, “Let the weekend begin!! Hair provided by the one and only @chaviv_hair of course @ckaedingcolor the wizard.”

Ora also posted photos to her Instagram Story to further show off the intricacy of the silver and denim outfit.

In the photo stitch, the front of the silver, backless shirt was shown in more detail, with a horseshoe-shaped detail in the front to connect the silver chains. The patchwork design and different shades of blue in the baggy jean pants were also shown more clearly.

Followers and supporters of the pop star have replied to her photos with the utmost admiration and appreciation of her look. One user commented, “Oh girl you’re glowing” accompanied by three flame emojis.

Pic credit: @dailyofrita/Instagram

Another user chimed in to say, “Seeing you happy makes me so happy.”

Pic credit: @oraarchive/Instagram

Another user commented to point out the obvious about the empty stadium in a funnier sense. He wrote, “You’re a little early but you’ll get a good seat.”

Pic credit: @philipmoore741/Instagram

The Super Bowl will air this Sunday, February 13, on NBC. Although it seems like Ora is excited for the showdown between the Rams and the Bengals, it’s obvious she’s equally excited to see her fellow musicians perform the half-time show. It has been confirmed that the performers for this year’s show are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Whether she’ll be camping out at the home of the Rams until Sunday or not, it will be no surprise if Rita Ora shows up to the game in an outfit that’s equally as show-stopping. She knows how to really kick off a weekend, that’s for sure.