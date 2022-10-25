Rita Ora looks wonderful with blonde hair, shimmery smokey eyeshadow, and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

British singer Rita Ora looked amazing for a birthday celebration that she couldn’t have chosen a better outfit for.

The Hot Right Now singer attended a birthday brunch at The Aubrey London to celebrate her older sister Elena.

Ora looked incredible wearing a colorful long-sleeve shirt with a turtle neck that resembled a window mosaic.

Despite this colorful top, she chose to keep the rest of the outfit just brown, which made it look both minimalistic and stylish.

The singer showed off her long legs in a leather mini-skirt and even shinier thigh-high boots.

She then put on a jacket suit, also sticking to that brown leather moment she was going for.

Rita Ora celebrates her sister’s birthday in brown leather clothing

But of course, the accessories couldn’t miss. Ora put on colorful thick bracelets, rings, and a similar long necklace with manny colorful mini stones.

She also carried around a green Fenti bag that looked like it was snakeskin and an oval-shaped pair of brown sunglasses to finish off this look.

Her brown long hair was styled in a high ponytail and her makeup remained very simple, yet glammed up with a nude lip to match the rest of the neutrals in the outfit.

Rita Ora talks about producing music during the pandemic

The 31-year-old singer loves singing on stage, so when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was left feeling like a part of her was no longer there. She wanted to continue making music though — it didn’t matter if she didn’t get the chance to be in a studio.

Ora sat down with Vogue Australia to talk about what it was like creating music during the hard time. She told the magazine she bought a laptop and equipment to record her music, saying, “I did Zooms with my team and I was like: ‘Okay, how do I use this?’ It’s so much work. All I want to do is focus on singing.”

The singer proudly recorded the hit Bang Bang by herself, which was a song that sampled the Crazy Frog ringtone. However, now luckily for Ora, she has been able to both go back to the studio and perform in front of thousands of people. Not long ago she visited Brazil to perform at Rock in Rio 2022.