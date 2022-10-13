Rita Ora looks gorgeous in her revealing black attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rita Ora looked breathtaking as she turned many heads during a recent late-night outing.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter made quite a statement as she was styled in a rather revealing, skintight dress.

Rita uploaded the collage of stunning photographs to her Instagram as she treated her 16.1 million followers to alluring angles.

All eyes were on Rita as she walked down the street with ease and a look of confidence on her face.

Her black dress was a show-stopper as it complemented her incredibly toned and muscular physique.

This particular fit was immaculate and Rita effortlessly glowed from head to toe.

Rita Ora is drop-dead gorgeous

Rita looked flawless in her all-black attire as she styled the minidress with some beautiful long gloves and a pair of silver, glitzy stilettos.

She accessorized with some dangly diamond earrings and a small metallic handbag which she held close to her slender, hourglass figure.

Rita wore her hair down in light waves as it naturally flowed beyond her shoulders.

Her makeup seemed to match the overall fit as she wore a dark smokey eye across her lid and paired it with a batwing effect.

Rita’s skin glistened as she touched some pink blush across her cheeks and finished with a pink glossy lip.

She captioned the photo, “Last night with @officialbyredo ❤️‍🔥🌹 @bengorham Photographer: @darren_gerrish Photographer: @clicknewsandmedia.”

The picture was well-loved, receiving over 400 compliments (and counting) in the comments.

Rita Ora loves her cutout mini-dresses

Rita becomes more gorgeous with age as she elegantly glows in every picture.

The singer has been active on her Instagram lately, and the more she posts, the more toned she looks.

In another recent picture, Rita posed in yet another cut-out dress which seems to be her staple lately.

She wore a light purple and blue cut-out dress that showcased her incredibly toned abs yet once again.

Rita paired the dress with flashy, multi-colored knee-high boots, completing the overall look.

The singer was photographed outside on a bright green lawn as the green and red bushes towered behind her.

As she stepped forward on the lawn, her long, wavy hair flowed beautifully behind her as she smiled slightly at the camera.

She captioned the photo, “We’re back baby 🇬🇧 🫣.”

With jaw-dropping outfits like this, it comes as no surprise that fans are certainly eager to see what eccentric fit Rita comes out with next.