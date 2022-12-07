Rita Ora pictured at the 26th Annual Los Angeles Art Show Opening Night Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rita Ora stood out in a sheer dress as she attended the British Fashion Awards on Monday.

The stunning singer has never been afraid of rocking barely-there outfits on the red carpet and her latest event was no exception.

Ora went with a red bra top and matching thong and wore a fully sheer skirt that started under her chest and down to her ankles.

The daring outfit is from Nensi Dojaka’s spring/summer 2023 collection styled by Tom Eerebout.

For makeup, Rita added the Isamaya Beauty mermaid effect that gave her a glam glow and the illusion of bleached eyebrows.

The Hot Right Now singer boosted her height in red Aquazzura pumps to complete the all-red ensemble.

She shared photos from the event with her 16.1 million Instagram followers and credited everyone that brought her fashion vision to life in the daring outfit.

“Thank you British Fashion Awards and @nensidojaka and @isamayaffrench for the major lewk! It all came together beautifully 🧜🏻‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer shared some more up-close stills of her mermaid effect aesthetic that made her cheekbones pop on IG.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi spend 24 hours with Vogue

Rita and her husband Taika were the hosts of the MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany—and they spend 24 hours with Vogue ahead of the event.

In the clip she shared on IG, Ora wears an outfit Whitney Houston wore at the World Music Awards in 2004.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in August in a private ceremony. However, they have kept their union under wraps and are yet to confirm it.

During the Vogue interview, they opened up about how they first met during dinner.

“We had known each other for years,” said Waititi, while Ora added, “It was just a natural thing. We were in Australia doing two separate jobs, and we didn’t know that many people in Australia, so we hung out.”

Rita Ora finally reveals whether she was ‘Becky with good hair’

In a recent interview with BBC’s Louis Theroux Interviews… Ora addressed whether she was the mystery woman mentioned in Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade.

In the song Sorry, Beyonce alluded to her husband Jay-Z having an affair singing, “You better call Becky with the good hair.”

At the time, according to E! News, Rita was spotted with a necklace that seemingly read, “J,” leading to interview detectives connecting her to the rapper.

Ora said it was, “a coincidence,” and explains that “it wasn’t a J, it was an R” which was flipped around giving the appearance of a “J.”