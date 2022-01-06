Rita Ora is ‘feeling 2022’ in strapless green bikini on Australian vacation

Rita Ora welcomed in 2022 in a cute two-piece. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Rita Ora is kicking off the New Year by soaking up some sun. The British singer took to social media to share two flirty snaps, posing in her green bikini while with her beau in Australia.

Ora has had an eventful few years, starring in television and movie projects and releasing new music. Most recently, the star appeared in the 2021 crime drama Twist, which premiered on Sky TV. She has also made a global splash in the Masked Singer UK and The Voice Australia.

And now, the Hot Right Now singer is welcoming in 2022 by rocking a green bikini.

Rita Ora shares bikini picture on Instagram

Ora, 31, gushed about the New Year on her Instagram account. Posting two pictures in a dark green bikini, she wrote, “I stayed here till I got at least one with a little bit of sun. I’m feeling 2022.”

Her photos highlighted her wind-blown hair, which is still its signature blonde and brown hue. She also paired the outfit with an abundance of jewelry, layering multi-colored bracelets on her wrists and a few gold chains around her neck.

Striking a flirty pose, the singer looped her fingers into her bikini bottoms for the first image before throwing her arms out in movement for the second.

Ora is thought to be spending the extended holiday in Australia with her boyfriend, director Taika Waititi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rita Ora is regretful about 2020 decisions

While Ora appears to be turning a new leaf in the New Year, in a December 2021 interview, she expressed that she’s still regretful about one poor decision from 2020. The singer stirred a bit of controversy after breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocols to throw a celebratory birthday dinner.

Speaking about the viral incident, she told The Independent, “I am incredibly embarrassed, I still feel embarrassed. And the regret…” Trailing off, she added, “It’s really hard for me to talk about it. I just wish I had made a different choice. It makes me sad because it’s something I wish had never happened.”

As a result of her actions, she was condemned by local police and made to pay a fine. She further expressed, “People were making huge sacrifices at the time, and I let them down. And that hurts. It really hurts.”

While the conversation played on, the star continued to open up to the interviewer about her relationship with her family, her experiences with anxiety, and her relationship with the Marvel director. She commented, “I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it.”

But she’s glad that she did and is happy to take the extra steps to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye. She continued, “I think protecting something that you really care about, you’ve got to have a sense of privacy a little bit.” Ora added, “It’s OK to be a bit more reserved with things that you find private and want to protect.”