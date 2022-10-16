Singer Rita Ora pictured arriving at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rita Ora looked incredibly stylish in a new photo in which she donned a long sleeve crop top and maxi jean skirt for an outing in London, England.

The singer, 31, who recently got married to Hollywood director Taika Waititi, showed off her toned midriff in a top that had a sea shell aesthetic.

She wore sunglasses with a white rim and carried a metallic-colored handbag that matched her boots.

Ora shared a series of photos in the Instagram post in which she struck several poses.

In the first photo, she rested her arm on a fence for a sultry pose. In the second, she stuck her tongue out with her hands on her hips.

In the third IG snap, the 31-year-old looked away from the camera for a modelesque shot.

She then lifted her jean skirt to show off her quirky boots in the fourth slide before revealing the slit on the skirt with a photo from her rear.

The R.I.P singer kept her destination a mystery as she quizzed her 16.1 million followers in the caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Cheers to anyone that saw me take this pic on these London streets on this fine Sunday morning 🌞 I wonder where I’m going? 💭,” she wrote.

Rita Ora in a cropped corset wears must-see high-platform heels

Ora shared gorgeous shots wearing a Marc Jacobs cropped corset-style top in IG snaps she shared on Friday.

The singer showcased her lean figure as she posed in another long skirt and noticeably high platform heels.

The giant white heels certainly boosted her 5ft 5 ½ height and matched her crop top. She also wore black leather leggings and matching long gloves for the photoshoot.

The singer recently teased her new single, Human Beings Together, which is set for release on November 3.

She is currently working on her third album to follow up on her last project which was released in 2018.

Ora performed on Rock in Rio stage in September performing some of her biggest hits for the Brazilian crowd.

Rita Ora secretly married film director Taika Waititi

The British singer has been keeping her relationship with Thor director Taika Waititi private and the pair recently tied the knot.

A source said to The Sun: “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. They reportedly had a private marriage ceremony in August with friends and family.”

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” the outlet reported.

The source concluded,“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

The pair were first linked in May 2021 after they were pictured in Sydney, Australia. They made their red carpet debut at The Suicide Squad premiere later that year and their whirlwind romance continued to develop.