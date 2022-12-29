Rita Ora looks amazing as she shows off her killer abs for beach fun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

All eyes were on the beautiful Rita Ora as she showed off her killer curves while indulging in much-needed beach therapy.

The British singer took to the beach and enjoyed some spectacular ocean views during a nice getaway.

Rita uploaded an array of photographs to her social media, perfectly encapsulating her special moments.

The 32-year-old uploaded various full-length shots of her beach fits along with some breathtaking nature shots.

Rita was kind enough to share the carousel of photographs on her Instagram, where she gifted her 16.1 million followers with the aesthetically pleasing treats.

In the first slide, Rita was captured standing tall as she showcased her beautiful bikini and killer abs.

Rita Ora shows off her killer physique for some beach fun

The singer was captured in a teeny blue bikini which she rocked quite effortlessly.

The top was a classic fit that featured various colored blues and included a fishnet texture along the front. While she sported the blue top, she coordinated them with matching bikini bottoms.

Then, she added a pretty blue coverup that gently rested along her hips.

She paired the blue bikini with an assortment of gold necklaces and chunky gold bracelets scattered amongst her arms.

Rita also wore a beautiful pair of oversized glasses along with a pink and white scarf around her hair to hold her beautiful locks back.

In the next few slides, Rita posed along the beach and then on her lofty deck that featured some timeless views.

She even snapped some solo ocean shots along with an adorable picture of a turtle.

Rita Ora shares a special festive margarita recipe as she teams up with Prospero Tequila for the holidays

In another recent post, Rita teamed up with Prospero Tequila to share her admiration for one of her favorite tequila brands. With such a refreshing taste, it was no wonder why Rita gravitated toward Prospero beverages.

Prospero Tequila is made from 100% blue agave and produced in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Masterfully crafted by Stella Anguiano, one of Mexico’s premier female Master Distillers, Prospero is a hand-crafted spirit that offers an unparalleled flavor with a smooth and perfectly balanced finish.

Rita now works closely with Stella Anguiano as the two women share their passion for similar tastes that help support this family tradition.

In the clip provided, Rita was captured holding her festive margarita as she shared one of her favorite recipes.

As she shared the step-by-step process, Rita wore a gorgeous purple catsuit embellished with glitz and mesh material.

The catsuit also featured a unique cut-out design down the middle that added a little extra flair as she smiled away during the demonstration.

She captioned the post, “Well I couldn’t just leave you without a festive @prosperotequila MargaRita, could I? Something to sip throughout the Holidays & New Year! Happy Holidays to all 🍸🌲✨❤️.”