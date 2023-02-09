Rita Ora took a break during her recording session yesterday, but she definitely didn’t skip a beat in a jaw-dropping ensemble that sent her fans wild.

The 32-year-old British songstress wore black low-rise leather pants with a one-sleeved crop top, unveiling her chiseled abs.

Beyond the glaring definition of her toned tummy, Rita’s sun-kissed and tattoo-covered complexion was also superb.

She upped the outfit’s cool factor even more with the addition of black sunglasses and matching platform shoes.

Rita may be known in the fashion world for her signature red lip and bold cat-eye, but there were no complaints about the fresh-faced look she rocked in the studio.

She joked in the caption, “Vocal engineer: Rita can you finish this take? We got a album to finish – Me: yes 2 secs gota catch this for the gram!”

Rita’s 16.1M followers weren’t shy about voicing their love in the comment section, writing things like, “The gram thanks you 😍,”

“LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💞,” and “Rita you are so amazing.”

Rita Ora’s fans gush over her studio look. Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora sizzled in a sheer dress to promote her latest single You Only Love Me

Rita was the guest of honor at a pre-Grammy gathering last week hosted by Limitless X Holdings, where she performed her latest single, You Only Love Me, before her closest friends.

In addition to the new single, the stunning songwriter has also been hyping up the impending release of her third studio album, RO3.

The event celebrated 10 years since Rita’s debut in the music industry, marked by her 2012 number-one hit song, Hot Right Now.

Naturally, she turned up looking like a million (and one!) bucks, sporting a see-through dress with feathery detailing and cheeky black undies.

In light of the anniversary, the CEO of Limitless X Holdings, Jas Mathur, stated, “Rita is a class act and one of the most talented artists I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

Rita expressed her gratitude in the caption, adding, “Can’t believe I’ve been doing this for 10 years already 🥺 ❤️.”

Rita Ora posed with Sharon Stone in a super-revealing white getup

Speaking of her latest drop, Rita shared a portion of the You Only Love Me music video on her Instagram, giving special thanks to legendary Hollywood actress Sharon Stone.

The talented star posed alongside Sharon — who looked like a queen in pink satin animal-print pajamas.

Now, Miss Stone wasn’t the only famous face featured in the new music video, as Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, and Alexander Stewart also made appearances.

She captioned the share, “A true icon @sharonstone 💖 Thank you for being a part of my ‘You Only Love Me’ video with me 👰🏼‍♀️🥂 You saved the day with my dress delivery!”

While Rita has been somewhat close-lipped about the upcoming LP, she has divulged that the songs will respond to recent rumors about her love life.

In case you missed it, she tied the knot with New Zealand filmmaker, actor, and comedian Taika Waititi back in August, and the pair seem happier than ever.

Still, that doesn’t stop people from gossiping, but fortunately, Rita seems to have no problem shutting it down.