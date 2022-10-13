Rita Ora posed in lingerie for the Rugby World Cup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Rugby World Cup is a big deal to sports lovers living in New Zealand and France since it’s such a talked-about athletic event.

Rita Ora was invited to perform at the Rugby World Cup, and she made sure to look like a total star in every single outfit change.

Rita has been on the map as a talented singer since 2008, and she hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in her career since then.

She also hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down when it comes to her gorgeous fashion choices and beauty statements.

Not everyone can dress the exact way Rita dresses because a lot of her outfits are intentionally designed for women who have incredibly fit figures as she has.

The little black jacket with lingerie she wore for the Rugby World Cup is way too exquisite to miss out on.

Rita Ora stands out in black lingerie

Rita shared a group of pictures to highlight this sexy outfit she wore at the Rugby World Cup. The black bra she wore was made of shiny material with thin straps and a thin connecting strip between cups.

She also wore a black thong with a glittery letter R pendant on one hip. Beneath the thong strap, her rose tattoo was easy to see. She wore a pair of black pants over the thong, pulled to an angle on one side.

Rita completed the look with a tiny black jacket that appeared to have slight shoulder pads to go along with its angelic white fringe. The white fringe looked slightly western.

She wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and curled along with a dramatic face of flawless makeup. She didn’t skip out on lashes, eyeshadow, foundation, blush, lipstick, or eyebrow tint.

Rita Ora is a colorful goddess

Whether Rita is rocking an all-black outfit or opting for a more colorful look, she always looks fabulous. In a separate set of photos she shared on social media, she wore an outfit filled with many bright colors, creating a beautifully eccentric look.

The shirt she layered on top was covered in a pattern of purple, teal, and dark green designs. The shirt underneath had stripes made of baby blue, royal blue, yellow, pink, red, and white material.

Rita added giant, flower-shaped earrings in a shade of lavender to the mix to provide somewhat of an island vibe. She wore her hair pulled up into a high bun with loose strands going in different directions.

Her heavy-duty makeup for the day included bright red lipstick, and gold and purple eyeshadow blended with glitter, lashes, mascara, and contour.