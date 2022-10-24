Singer Rita Ora arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rita Ora showed off her fitness levels as she posted a photo on her Instagram Story for her 16.1 million followers this week.

The British singer-songwriter wore a tiny black sports bra and grey leggings as she lifted a 22lbs barbell at the gym.

She joked with followers writing in a caption, “I will be able to do more than 5 one day lol.”

The 31-year-old is often seen working out and showing off her toned figure while looking amazing.

While Rita has not released new music in some time, she has appeared as a panelist on the UK version of The Masked Singer for the past 3 seasons.

However, some of her guessing skills have come under fire for being “ridiculous” as reported by Chronicle Live.

Pic credit: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora announces new activewear brand

Rita has recently announced that her new activewear brand, Humans Beings, will be launching at the start of next month.

The Albanian-born beauty has been hinting at the launch for the past few weeks, without giving too many details away.

Last week she shared an Instagram photo of herself, followed by some motivational slogans. She wrote in the caption, “Humans Being launching November 3rd 💚 Stronger, Kinder and Together. Stronger means we are empowered to be our best. Kinder, is being responsible for our impact on our planet. Together means we are supportive of one another.”

It seems the activewear range will focus on recycled fabrics and sustainably made pieces. The most recent post on the Humans Being Together Instagram states, “Quality, premium pieces that are built to last 💚 A traceable supply chain ensures all materials and garments are ethically made, and every piece purchased can be returned for recycling. Nothing goes to waste.”

Sounds like a brand with a good message behind it!

Rita Ora marries Taika Waititi

Rita Ora chose to keep her wedding lowkey when she got married in August of this year.

The I Will Never Let You Down singer got hitched in a small ceremony to 46-year-old Taika Waititi who is an actor and director, who most recently wrote and starred in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Rita has kept her relationship largely under wraps, she explained to Vogue Australia last year how she has learned from previous relationships in the limelight.

She said in the September 2021 interview, “I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that.”