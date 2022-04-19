Rita Ora flaunts firm buns in bikini

Rita Ora poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rita Ora is putting on a cheeky display while in a very revealing bikini. The British singer is a firm favorite with her swimwear posts on social media, and the latest one brought her living the seafront lifestyle with the outfit to match.

Rita, 31, put her buns on display in a G-string bikini while enjoying this sunshine, also going witty with her caption.

Rita Ora is sun’s out, buns out in bikini

Thrilling her 16.1 million followers, the pop sensation opened her post with a far out photo amid a huge lawn backing onto ocean waters. Rita had gone super-tiny in a barely-there and blue patterned bikini, drawing attention to her toned rear and flaunting her long legs.

The Voice Australia judge turned around to face the camera as she highlighted her backside, barely showing her face as she wore a bucket hat and dragged a blue sarong behind her.

A swipe right showed Ora frolicking on the lawn, and with one leg stretched out – the singer held her sarong and let it blow around in the breeze. The final slide showed a little literature.

“Lil old me…just minding my beeeznas,” she wrote.

Rita has been filling her Instagram with skimpy swimwear snaps as she eyes up a Hot Girl Summer 2020 and continues to make headlines for her reality appearances. Five days ago, she posed from a chic and sun-drenched terrace and showed off her rock-hard abs and golden tan while in a tiny halter string bikini in black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With curly hair and a plump pout, Rita wrote: “Can’t wait for summer.”

Rita Ora works hard in the gym

The Poison singer has opened up on how she keeps her buns beach ready, telling Shape:

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio.”

Admitting that she used to work too hard in the gym, the beauty added: “What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training. You don’t have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need. I used to push myself until I felt sick.”