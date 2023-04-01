Rita Ora looked ripped as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, Australia.

The British pop star, who married New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi last year, posed for several photos in a string bikini.

Rita had her long hair in soft curls and wore a dark multicolored swimsuit with a triangle shape top and a low-rise bottom.

She accessorized the look with a gold belly chain and several bracelets in some of the photos.

In the third snap, she wore dark sunglasses to complete the look as she put her bare feet in the water.

The 32-year-old added more accessories in the fourth snap, wearing three rings, including one with a green gemstone and two necklaces with large pendants.

Rita looks leaner than ever in the swimsuit snaps from her series of photos.

Rita Ora wears a low-rise string bikini bottom in Australia

Rita shared her location with her 16 million Instagram followers and appeared to go makeup free.

In another snap from her Instagram carousel, the singer shared a photo of light denim jeans and a mystery man.

In another slide, Rita presented her point of view at the beach while taking in some sun. Additional photos showed some fresh fish and alcoholic beverages the singer appeared to enjoy with friends.

Rita wasn’t just on vacation. She also shared a clip from the recording studio on her Instagram Story.

She released her single You Only Love Me earlier this year to promote her upcoming third album — her first in five years.

Rita Ora wears Hassanzadeh Jewellery at Vanity Fair

Rita stunned on the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in Los Angeles earlier this month.

She shared several photos from the event she attended with her husband to promote Hassanzadeh Jewellery.

“What a night @vanityfair ✨❤️ Thank you @hassanzadeh_jewelry for the finishing touches to my look 💎,” she added to the caption.

The singer was bedazzled in Hassanzadeh Jewellery, a British-based brand founded by Sheikh Haj Hossein Hassanzadeh over a century ago.

One of the pieces she wore from the jewelry maker was the Emerald Choker which retails for $74,289, and the Colombian Emerald Earrings, which would set you back $44,073.

Rita also wore a white Wiederhoeft strapless ball gown connected to a matching sheer skirt featuring circular metal clips around the waist and hips.

The stunning singer’s shoes were hidden, and her hair was styled with curls behind her ears.