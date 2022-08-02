Rita Ora braless in a tube top tugs down miniskirt for Paris goodbye

Rita Ora shows some skin leaving Paris Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Rita Ora shows off her curves as she says goodbye to Paris. In a photo shared with her 16.1 million followers on Instagram, the British singer/songwriter tugs down on her miniskirt, revealing exactly enough to tease her followers.

In the set of photos posted, she gives views from different angles including a back view with her hands on her waist as if she was going to tug at the skirt once again.

She accessorized her yellow towel-like fit with gold bangle bracelets, a ring, a pair of gold necklaces, and a gold armband. She carried a black Birkin purse with colorful charms.

Rita’s hair was styled in her signature brown with blonde highlighted curls. Melting the camera with her glare she leaves Paris with her recently engaged boo Taika Waititi.

Ora and Waititi went to Paris for a romantic trip and her Instagram has been flourishing with posts of her in the city. Taika’s page on the other hand has been full of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder promotions.

Paris has seen plenty of the couple and Rita’s five-star-figure. She bids Paris Au Revoir in the caption saying, “You need to make your own mind up on these things” with a winky kissing face emoji.

Rita Ora’s important dates

There is no set date for Rita Ora’s and Taika Waititi’s wedding. There is also no ring to show for their engagement but a close friend of the couple revealed that they feel there was no need for all the glitz and glam. Their relationship speaks for itself especially as Ora and Waititi move into their £8 million mansion.

Rita is scheduled to perform next month in Brazil and Germany with other artists such as Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Green Day, and plenty more, with ticket prices varying from $400 to $1020 for Rock in Rio 2022.

Ora also stars as the voice of a cast member in the animated series Kung Fu Panda on Netflix. She is set to star in a new film called Wonderwell that is to be released sometime this year.

Rita’s feature on Barricades

Instagram is a good source to check up on your favorite artist. As for Rita Ora, she keeps her fans and followers updated.

You can find links to her promotions like her newly released feature Barricades with DJ and musician Netsky. The song starts with the illusion that the genre is pop but then the tempo kicks up and turns the song into a dance/electronic hit.

In the video, you can see ballerinas surrounding her and dancing to the hit in a dramatic story-telling form. Followers of Rita left heartfelt comments relating to the song’s lyrics and the depth of the video. One comment asked for an extended version as the song is only two minutes and thirty-four seconds long.