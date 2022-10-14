Rita Ora shines with metallic eyeshadow and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

British singer and songwriter Rita Ora never fails to amaze her fanbase.

Mainly known for her hits R.I.P and How We Do (Party), Ora is one of the most successful British women in the music industry next to Dua Lipa.

Besides her incredible voice and talent, she is also a fashion icon.

Ora recently proved it by posing and smiling for Marc Jacobs while wearing a black and white outfit.

She put on a white corset top that allowed her to show off her incredibly toned abs.

She paired the top with a plunging black leather skirt that had a slight rip on the side.

Rita Ora kneeled down in crop top and leather skirt

Continuing on with her leather moment, she also put on a pair of black gloves that covered most of her arms.

She finished off this look by wearing an incredibly high pair of chunky platform heels, which are very trendy this fall season.

Ora’s makeup was fairly simple, yet glam, with a pop of brown eye shadow and a glossy lip. Her long hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves.

She posted several pictures to her Instagram account, which now has over 16 million followers.

Rita Ora talks about the power of music

The 31-year-old is ready to always be on the go. However, these past few years she was forced to slow down a little bit, like the rest of the world, because of the pandemic.

Rita Ora described her time off as “feeling trapped” because she could no longer put on an incredible outfit and sing in front of 33,000 people. As a musician, she considers music to be one thing that is very important to her, as well as it being “part of her identity.”

The singer spoke with Vogue VIP about her career, among many other subjects. She remarked how much music has helped her in life multiple times.

Whether it was because of a friendship, relationship, or something else that she was going through, she explained how music made her feel better. “You put [music] on and you don’t feel alone. You’ve got something there that protects you, that gives you that shield of confidence, or that shield of sympathy, or whatever mood you need,” she said.

It’s no surprise that Ora feels this way — after all, it was her passion for music that guided her to release her debut studio album, Ora, back in 2012 which debuted at number 1 in the United Kingdom.