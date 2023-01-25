Riley Keough has been through a lot this month.

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley lost her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, earlier this month after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie was present at the Golden Globe Awards just days before her passing as Austin Butler took home the award for his role as Elvis Presley.

Riley wasn’t present with her mom and grandma, Priscilla Presley, that night, but she did manage to capture a recent moment with Lisa Marie before her untimely passing.

She shared the photo that was the final time she saw her mom before she died. Riley stunned in a bralette top and what appeared to be a matching skirt. The ensemble was designed by Paco Rabanne.

Her abs were visible, highlighting her toned body. Lisa Marie looked stunning, too, as she leaned into pose with her eldest daughter.

The actress captioned the post, “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️”

Riley Keough confirms motherhood at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial

Living with the pressure of being a part of a famous family like the Presleys can’t be easy. Riley Keough kept her journey to motherhood a secret and didn’t announce the birth of her daughter at all.

During a speech at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial, Keough’s husband read a statement on her behalf and confirmed they had a baby girl in 2022.

He said, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

Lisa Marie sustained a lot of loss in her life, including the loss of her father, Elvis Presley, and her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. Aside from the death and tragedy surrounding her, Lisa Marie was put under plenty of pressure as the one and only daughter of Elvis.

Riley Keough partners with major fashion brands

As if being an actress wasn’t enough, Riley Keough is also known for her modeling chops.

She recently stunned in a photo where she was posing for Louis Vuitton. Riley is no stranger to posing in luxury brands; this was just the latest.

Riley stunned in Chanel last year, sharing her latest collab with them in June.

A lot has happened for Riley Keough, including her new show, Daisy Jones and the Six. She didn’t share a lot on social media from June through recently, which likely coincided with the welcoming of her daughter.