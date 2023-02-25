Riley Keough has continued to serve looks and put on a brave face as the gorgeous granddaughter of Elvis Presley enjoyed the last day of press for Daisy Jones and the Six.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley died unexpectedly last month after going into cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles area home.

Just days earlier, Lisa, Riley, and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes to support the latest Elvis biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

At the same time, promotions for Riley’s new series, Daisy Jones and the Six, were beginning.

The series, which premieres on Amazon Prime, is based on the best-selling book by the same title.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Riley does press and publicizes her new acting efforts, her incredible sense of fashion and impressive strength in the face of adversity have been apparent.

Riley Keough serves more looks for Daisy Jones and the Six

Riley shared a four-part IG carousel with her 775,000 Instagram followers, detailing her final press day in Los Angeles.

The post showed Riley looking chic and classy as she struck playful poses before killing it on the red carpet. The classic beauty wore the St. Agni Helm Vest in black with deconstructed features.

For accessories, Riley kept things cool with wayfarers sunglasses by Oliver Peoples and earrings by Nicole Richie’s brand, House of Harlow.

Later, Riley added a jacket by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand, The Row.

Her caption read, “Last day of LA press 😎 @daisyjonesandthesix.” Riley even added her emoji equivalent, sharing a smiley face with shades.

After the behind-the-scenes shots, Riley stepped out on the red carpet, where other stars joined to promote the show.

Riley Keough attends the Amazon Prime premiere of Daisy Jones and the Six in Schiaparelli

Riley attended the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones and the Six at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, by her side.

The actress wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and matching opera gloves from Schiaparelli’s latest 2023 couture collection, which showed during Paris Fashion Week.

However, the Schiaparelli silhouette and deconstructed garments, like the one worn by Riley, received praise. Riley was accessorized with black pumps and emerald chandelier earrings.

Her hair was vibrant, with a center part and sleek tresses cascading down her back.

Riley Keough promotes Kit Undergarments

Over the summer, Riley teamed up with longtime friends to promote Kit Undergarments.

Kit Undergarments is the brainchild of Simone Harouche and Jamie Mizrahi. Those names may ring a bell because the two have served as the stylists to well-known names like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Adele.

Simone and Jamie created Kit Undergarments as part of their Third Love clothing empire. Third Love has ethically-sourced products, including organic cotton. The collections have limited-time availability, so fans have to act fast to snag each drop.

In a share over the summer, Riley rocked a cotton two-piece by the brand.

Riley’s two-piece resembled the Kit Undergarments Organic Cotton Tank Bralette, which comes in Forget Me Not, Ivy, and Night Bloom and retails for $42.

Fans can purchase the Kit Undergarments attire on the Third Love website.