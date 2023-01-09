Actor Riley Keough pictured at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Riley Keough stuns in a new photoshoot after honoring her grandfather Elvis Presley on his birthday.

The 33-year-old model and actress attended a pre-Golden Globe Awards party at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood on Sunday with Elvis star Austin Butler and her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

The late King of Rock and Roll frequently dined at the iconic Formosa Cafe along with Hollywood stars such as Frank Sinatra and Humphrey Bogart.

Keough’s brother Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020. Last year, Riley paid tribute to her late brother on the anniversary of his death.

In 2022, she made her directorial debut in the drama flick War Pony, which she also produced.

She also starred in the action thriller series The Terminal List on Amazon Prime.

The Golden Globe Award-nominated actress is starting 2023 with a bang as she stuns in a photoshoot for Paco Robane.

Riley Keough rocks a crop top and matching skirt for Paco Robane

Riley’s abs look incredible as she poses in a stunning grey knit crop top and skirt for the luxury brand Paco Rabanne.

The stunning actress let her long hair flow in the photo, with a green garden as a backdrop.

Keough shared the sizzling photos with her 523,000 Instagram followers.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter also put her snatched waist in a Louis Vuitton criss-cross crop top that had a gold aesthetic. She matched the stylish top with a long black skirt in the photo.

Riley Keough is set to star in a new Hulu series

Riley Keough is set to star in, and executive produce an upcoming Hulu series, Under the Bridge.

According to Deadline, the limited series is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name.

Keough will play the late author in a lead role, and the book is about an investigation into the 1997 beating death of Reena Virk.

Virk’s death garnered headlines in Canada as she was attacked and beaten to death by a group after she was invited to a party by a “friend.”

The Hulu series will follow the book in which Godfrey follows the events that led to seven teenage girls and a boy being accused of the gruesome murder.

Riley is also set to star in the upcoming series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on a book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The series is set to hit Amazon Prime Video in March.