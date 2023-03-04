Riley Keough is wrapping up another leg of the press tour for her new hit show Daisy Jones & The Six.

The Amazon Prime original dropped on March 3, 2022, and the cast has been making the media rounds to spread the word about the new project.

Based on a book of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a rock band that reached peak fame in the 1970s before calling it quits.

After decades away from the spotlight, the band reunites to reveal the truth about their history and what led to their breakup.

Riley plays the titular character of Daisy Jones, and as the daughter of rock sensation Elvis Presley, one could argue that acting and singing run in the family.

As Riley rides the wave and intense press surrounding the show, she took a moment to hop on social media to share her gorgeous outfit for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Riley Keough stuns in a sheer green dress for late night appearance

Riley was an absolute vision in a recent share to her Instagram ahead of her appearance on Seth Meyers’ show.

The gorgeous redhead uploaded a carousel post consisting of three pictures.

In the first, Riley stood in front of a neutral beige wall for a full-body shot of her ensemble. Turning her head to the side, Riley’s body faced the camera, where her high-neck, sheer, green dress stole the spotlight.

The dress featured full-length sleeves, and Riley paired the sheer number with a thin-strapped tank top and dark briefs underneath.

Riley struck a similar pose for her next snap but turned her face to look directly into the camera’s lens. Her long, bright red locks were styled into loose waves and cascaded down her back with a center part at the crown of her head.

The last shot of the series was a complete look at the dress from head to toe. The form-fitting number was the perfect contrast to Riley’s red hair and slightly bronzed skin.

“Final press day with @latenightseth 🤍 Thank you, NY!” she captioned the post.

Riley partners with Kit Undergarments and Third Love to fundraise for a good cause

Riley may be swamped with promotions for her newest show, but she also fiercely advocates for causes close to her heart.

In October 2022, Riley took to her Instagram to share fundraising efforts for Women’s Cancer Research.

For the post, Riley sat on a bed covered in neutral-colored sheets in a simple white sports bra and brief combo.

She went makeup-free for the shot, and her hair was piled into a cute and quirky messy bun on top of her head.

Sharing the information with her 809,000 followers online, Riley explained that Kit Undergarments and Third Love were coming together in support of cancer research.

In addition to donating 15% of their #KitsToKickCancer collection sales to the cause, the two underwear companies also pledged $10 from every post tagged with their social media handles and the #KitsToKickCancer hashtag.

Riley’s commitment to helping raise awareness for causes she cares about is just one of the many reasons her star continues to rise.