Riley Keough has a lot in common with her grandfather, legend Elvis Presley, because both have received number-one status in their respective fields.

While Elvis topped music charts with albums like Heartbreak Hotel, Riley has topped Amazon Prime charts with her latest role in Daisy Jones and the Six.

For those out of the loop, Daisy Jones and the Six was created based on a best-selling novel of the same title. The adaptation details the trials and tribulations of a fictitious music group, with Riley starring as the titular character.

Alongside Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, Riley captivated audiences in the ’60s-era miniseries that has quickly become a fan-favorite show.

To celebrate her impressive accomplishment, Riley took to social media to extend gratitude and thanks to her 834,000 Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Riley posted a four-part Instagram carousel with stills from her new show.

Riley Keough celebrates Daisy Jones and the Six success on Amazon Prime

The first image showed Riley with her hand over her face as she appeared excited about something, possibly what she saw on the jukebox behind her. The actress channeled her inner ’60s vibes with natural curls in her hair, a denim skirt, and a lace vest as she appeared to be waiting tables.

A swipe right saw Riley, again with a smile, this time wearing high-waisted jeans and a flowy white top with tassels hanging from the bodice.

The third shot featured Riley holding a cigarette and again showing her movie star smile.

Finally, Riley took another page from Elvis Presley’s book as she belted out a tune while sitting at the piano.

As Riley explained in a caption accompanying the post, the series also made it to number one on iTunes — a magnificent feat.

She wrote, “Life imitating art moment because @daisyjonesandthesix hit #1 on @primevideo AND iTunes this weekend. Thank you for all the love and keep tuning in ♥️.”

Riley Keough models for Louis Vuitton

Every fashion brand needs a muse, and for Louis Vuitton, Riley has fulfilled that role.

Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière has been at the helm of Louis Vuitton for nearly a decade, with Riley serving as an inspiration for the chic label. Riley has become the embodiment of elegance and sophistication — two qualities that represent the French brand quite well.

Alongside Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner, Riley starred in a stunning advertisement for the French fashion powerhouse. The 2019-released campaign was the precursor to the Louis Vuitton pre-fall collection, drumming up excitement for the new clothing.

As for Riley, she has continued to represent the brand on red carpets and in magazine spreads.