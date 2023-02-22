Actress Riley Keough has thrown herself into work after the tragic passing of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last month.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Lisa Marie died last month after going into cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. The medical emergency took place just days after she attended the Golden Globes to support the latest Elvis biopic.

As for Riley, she has a new series coming out, which she filmed last year. The show Daisy Jones and the Six is an adaptation of a best-selling book by the same title.

The 10-episode miniseries stars Riley, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and Josh Whitehouse, among others.

Riley plays an integral role in the movie as Daisy Jones. Fans can check out the series on Friday, March 3, when it becomes available on Amazon Prime.

But for now, the cast is gearing up their promotions to raise awareness about their efforts.

Riley Keough stuns in Paco Rabanne for Daisy Jones and the Six press

Riley has long been known as a fashionista, so it’s no surprise that the model and director served looks.

She shared a two-part Instagram carousel featuring her latest look, which included a black bodysuit with cutouts and colors. The bodysuit was the handiwork of fame to designer Paco Rabanne.

The first image showed Riley with her side, facing the camera, and her hands clasped in front of her. She looked elegant with natural makeup and her long red dresses cascading down her back. Riley wore massive gold earrings, which perfectly matched the vibe of her bodysuit.

In the second picture, Riley faced the camera, allowing fans to see the front of her ensemble.

Again, her red tresses cascaded past her shoulders, and she looked sophisticated yet trendy.

Riley’s caption read, “Here we go! @daisyjonesandthesix press day one.”

When Riley isn’t acting or directing, she has a philanthropic side.

Riley Keough supports Greenpeace

Last Earth Day, Riley showed support for Greenpeace.

Greenpeace was founded in 1971 and has since utilized tactics such as peaceful protests to draw awareness to global issues affecting the planet. In addition to raising awareness, Greenpeace seeks to facilitate change through its global network with many activists.

One such activist has been Riley, who shared a post in solidarity with the eco-friendly organization.

Riley encouraged fans to donate to the important cause with an Instagram post and a heartfelt caption.

She wrote, “It’s #EarthDay! One way I plan to take meaningful action for our Earth and celebrate its beauty is by donating to @greenpeaceusa. Greenpeace works hard every day of the year – not just today – to protect our global oceans, forests and climate, which is something I can really get behind.”