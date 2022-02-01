Rihanna’s dad just found out about her pregnancy too — Here’s what he had to say

Rihanna’s dad just found out the singer is expecting. See his reaction to the news. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with ASAP Rocky on Monday while taking a walk in Harlem, with her baby bump out for everyone to see.

Fans were ecstatic to see the singer pregnant and looking happy with her man, but they weren’t the only ones Rihanna had to break the news to.

Rihanna’s relationship with her father has been rocky for almost her entire life, and Rihanna had even filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of misusing her name for his own company, but the suit has since been dropped.

Page Six reports that the singer told her father Sunday night that she was expecting.

Rihanna’s dad reacts to her pregnancy

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, is over the moon with the news that he’s going to be a grandpa.

“I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Fenty added, “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

Rihanna has claimed that she suffered from severe stress headaches as a child that stopped once her parents divorced. Allegedly, her father would beat her mother, and there are claims he has hit Rihanna once as well.

Once her parents split, Rihanna spent a lot of her time caring for her younger brother, Rajad, while her mother worked full time.

Despite their past, Ronald Fenty knows that Rihanna will be a great mother.

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom,” her father said.

Fans speculate that some of Rihanna’s preparation for motherhood stems from caring for her younger brother when she was a teenager, but the star has been open about wanting to be a mother for a while.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: Are they ready for parenthood?

As far as Rihanna is concerned, the singer is confident that she can be a mother and is ready, whether she does it alone or with a partner.

After the end of her relationship with Hassan Jameel, Rihanna told British Vogue that she was focused more on motherhood. At the time she was 32, and confident that by age 42 she would have three or four kids.

When asked if she could be a single mom, the singer fervently said yes, confident that she would provide a good and happy life for her child(ren), with or without a man.

She said, “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child, truly, is love.”

ASAP Rocky seems confident in his ability to be a father as well. When asked if he is ready to be a dad, he said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely…I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Both stars had rocky childhoods before finding their success, but each seems confident that they will be able to care for a child and provide a happy life for their them.

Not only do the parents-to-be seem confident in their ability to be good parents, but fans are also sure their baby will be beautiful too.