Rihanna topless photo with Ganesh necklace sparks outrage on Twitter

Outraged fans took to Twitter after Rihanna posed topless with a Ganesh pendant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rihanna was hit with backlash from the Hindu community today after posing topless wearing a necklace depicting the god Ganesh.

Ganesh is one of the best-known deities in Hinduism and is believed to be the Lord of Good Fortune. He is also known as the Lord of Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles, providing prosperity and success.

This comes weeks after Rihanna was criticized by the Indian government for wading into a debate over protests by farmers.

The musician paired the controversial pendant with nothing other than lilac-colored boxer shorts from her own lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna uploaded the photo to promote her new Valentine capsule collection, presumably unaware of the backlash the image would receive.

The racy picture was accompanied by fellow artist Popcaan’s ‘Naked’ lyrics, which read “Me nuh wan wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl.”

Rihanna’s Ganesh necklace caused Twitter uproar

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their outrage over her “disrespectful” use of Ganesh’s image.

“Okay, but are we not going to talk about Rihanna wearing a Ganesh pendant in her picture that she posted today? Hindu appropriation is not an AESTHETIC!!” wrote one furious Twitter user.

Pic credit: @dimothi/Twitter

Her controversial photo was branded “super offensive” by a member of the Hindu community.

Pic credit: @daakkuuu/Twitter

While another fan called for her to “have some respect.”

Pic credit: hilsladwa/Twitter

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has received backlash

In October 2020, Rihanna was forced to issue an apology for religious appropriation after she made a questionable song choice in her Savage x Fenty lingerie show.

The song, DOOM by London producer CouCou Chloe, included sacred Islamic scriptures in the lyrics, and sparked fury among the Muslim community.

Rihanna soon took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for the huge oversight.

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim sisters and brothers, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!” wrote the star. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible!”

CouCou also issued an apology over Twitter.

She stated, “I want to deeply apologize for the offense caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’. The song was created using samples from the Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

CouCou continued, “I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms”