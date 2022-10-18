Singer Rihanna is captivating in Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rihanna returned to social media in a major way with a new lingerie video after a lengthy absence coinciding with the birth of her first child.

The singer, who was highly active on social media before the birth of her son with A$AP Rocky, stopped using her Instagram account from May until September.

RiRi returned to Instagram in a major way last month, with a photo of a football, indicating a Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining gig.

Over the weekend, Rihanna made another exciting post–this one celebrated her successful lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Her caption announced Volume Four of the Savage X Fenty Show, which fans may stream on Amazon Prime.

Rihanna shared the video with her 137 million Instagram followers, and she received 2.6 million likes and counting for the post.

Rihanna thrills with Savage X Fenty share

The video began with Rihanna in black lace as she stared at the camera. She rocked straight dark locks with a center part.

The video transitioned to “Rihanna presents” in green and purple writing.

The clip alternated between different Rihanna lingerie looks, including a sheer bustier and a pair of sequin-adorned underwear. She also rocked a thigh-high lingerie look as she struck poses on a bed and in front of colorful curtains.

Rihanna sported bright red lips and nude lips as she switched up her makeup for each ensemble.

Her caption read, “VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW @savagexfenty @primevideo @amazonfashion.”

The post revealed that the fourth Savage X Fenty show, which has taken over where Victoria’s Secret left off, would air on November 9 on Amazon Prime.

The fourth annual Savage X Fenty served as a reminder of how far the brand has come in a short amount of time.

Rihanna discusses Savage X Fenty vision

When Rihanna discussed Savage X Fenty in 2018, she had a clear vision of what she intended to achieve with the brand.

She sat down with Elle and shared her message, with undertones of her signature confidence and bold attitude.

Rihanna said, “I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this s**t.”

The boss lady continued with her words of empowerment, “We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

Savage X Fenty Volume Four streams on Amazon Prime on November 9.