Rihanna stuns in backless chain top as she hits the red carpet with her baby bump

Rihanna hits the red carpet at a Fenty Beauty event baring her baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rihanna made her first appearance at a red carpet event since announcing her pregnancy.

The singer and business mogul is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

She first publicly bared her baby bump in New York at the end of January.

Rihanna hits the red carpet at a Fenty Beauty event

Rihanna hit the red carpet at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin celebration on February 11 in Los Angeles.

The singer was glowing as she rocked a backless green chain top which showed off her baby bump. She completed the look with a purple and silver pair of low-rise pants made of the same material.

She wore her hair long and straight, tucked behind one ear to show off her purple drop earrings.

Rihanna stuns in a green chain top and purple pants at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

At the event, Rihanna spoke to People about pregnancy fashion. She said, “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps to improve her mood these days. She stated, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

ASAP Rocky was also looking stylish at the event. He opted for a purple baseball jacket and tote bag.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Celebration.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement

Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the world by taking a walk in Harlem, New York with ASAP Rocky and her baby bump out.

The singer wore a bright pink puffer jacket, with only one button done up. She accessorized with jeweled necklaces hanging over her baby bump.

There were lots of pictures taken (which you can see here).

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky relationship

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have had a long history.

The pair collaborated on a remix of her song, Cockiness (Love it) way back in 2012. ASAP then performed as her opening act on her Diamonds World Tour.

The pair maintain their friendship for years, even as Rihanna dated other people.

Then, in December 2019, they walked the red carpet together at the British Fashion Awards.

Finally, at the beginning of 2020, after Rihanna’s breakup from Hassan Jameel, rumors begin to swirl that she and ASAP Rocky are an item.

By the end of 2020, things proved to be getting serious, as Rihanna took ASAP Rocky to Barbados to meet her family.

In May 2021, ASAP Rocky made it clear that the two are serious about each other during an interview for GQ.