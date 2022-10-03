Rihanna shows some leg as she strides to A$AP Rocky’s birthday dinner

Rihanna smiles as her charity donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rihanna stepped out looking stunning for boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s birthday celebrations.

The singer, who gave birth to the couple’s first baby back in May, wore a glamorous black dress with ruching detail and a thigh-high split, showing off her amazing legs.

She paired the dress with a black leather oversized bomber jacket and black pointed stilettos with ankle ties.

The star looked glowing and bronzed with highlighted make-up and long, fluttering eyelashes.

Wearing minimal jewelry and sweeping her hair to the side, Rihanna looked gorgeous and sexy while the couple celebrated A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday at Olivetta restaurant in Los Angeles.

A$AP Rocky wore a double-breasted striped suit with a black tie and shades.

Rihanna at boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s birthday dinner at Olivetta in L.A. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna confirms she is Super Bowl LVII halftime performer

This outing came in the same week as Rihanna was confirmed as the performer for the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl LVII.

The Diamonds singer announced her upcoming show with an image on Instagram holding a football. No caption was needed, with fans immediately jumping on the excitement as they understood the meaning behind the image.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Comments from hyped fans and fellow celebrities included, “Omggggg the fenty bowl is coming” and “I’ve never been so excited about football in my life!!!”

Pic credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

This news will please Rihanna’s super-fans, who have been waiting for new music from the star for over six years, since the release of her last album, Anti, back in January 2016.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child

However, Rihanna is one of the busiest women in business, with her Fenty beauty empire and Savage x Fenty underwear brand. The singer’s also a doting new mom to a baby boy, born earlier this year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to reveal their baby’s name or share a photo with the world. However, a source close to the couple told People back in May, “Their baby boy is healthy, and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” adding, “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.”

The singer’s pregnancy looks gained her a lot of press attention as she dared to bare her baby bump in revealing outfits.

Rihanna stated in the May issue of Vogue magazine, of which she was the cover star, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up.”