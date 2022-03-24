Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump and fans can’t get over how perfect it is

Rihanna’s fans can’t get enough of her growing baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For many fans, Rihanna looks good no matter what she’s doing or wearing, and her pregnancy hasn’t been any different.

As the singer and businesswoman posts updates of her pregnancy and her growing baby bump, fans can’t get over how perfect she looks while pregnant.

A fan account, user @phuckyorihanna_, recently reposted a video of the singer as she shows the profile of her baby bump before panning to her glowing face, where she gives fans a huge grin.

The post was captioned, “Rihanna’s belly is so cute man” and the commenters agreed with the poster.

Rihanna’s fans can’t get enough of her baby bump as she documents pregnancy

Fans quickly took to the comments of the Instagram post to share how much they love seeing Rihanna and how excited they are for her during her pregnancy.

A recent comment on the post reads, “Thats my girl so perfect as always you go girl,” with several heart-style emojis.

Other users commented, “U look adorable,” “she is silly lol. so beautiful,” and another even commented on the baby’s gender, writing, “Thats a girl RiRi.”

Many fans believe Rihanna is going to have a baby girl after she was spotted buying an orange baby dress. However, the singer doesn’t appear to be announcing whether she’s having a boy or a girl any time soon.

Despite no apparent gender reveal, fans can still look forward to Rihanna’s pictures of her pregnancy progress and outfits before the baby arrives.

Rihanna shows off baby bump in recent outfits

There’s at least one consistent thing fans have started looking for in Rihanna’s photos: her baby bump. The singer has been wearing many outfits that show off her pregnant body, including one matching blue outfit designed to show the wearer’s stomach.

The star has worn an array of open tops, including one all-black outfit that featured an open middle. Fans were given a full view of her baby bump as well as a glimpse of her sideboob.

Although fans don’t see Rihanna every day, when the star does go out, she looks like she’s dressed just as she would be any other time, pregnancy or not. Maternity clothes haven’t made a public appearance on Rihanna, at least not yet.

The singer only recently entered her third trimester, a period of great growth for the baby. She has said that she will be a protective mother and a good mother. One thing is certain, fans love Rihanna’s baby already, even though they aren’t here yet.