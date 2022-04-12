Rihanna naked in the bath for latest maternity shoot, baby bump on display

Rihanna posted glamour shots from her latest shoot with Vogue Magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Rihanna put her growing baby bump on full display for her recent cover shoot with Vogue.

The singer, 34, posted multiple snapshots from her latest maternity photoshoot for the magazine’s May issue.

Rihanna showed off her bump in multiple outfits for Vogue

The photos, taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz, showed Rihanna in different locations including a bed, a balcony, a bathtub, and in front of victorian-style walls. Although one white gown had the singer’s pregnant stomach covered, the rest of the glamour shots featured her belly bump as the “star of the show.”

The outfits in the shoot included a wide range of styles – from oversized, puffy clothing, to tight, floor-length dresses. The photos also showed a range of different hues – with the first few showcasing more cool tones and the last few featuring a much warmer aesthetic.

“Back at it with the legendary @annieleibovitz for @voguemagazine,” Rihanna wrote in reference to her return for her seventh cover with Vogue.

Vogue also took to its official Instagram page to share photos, videos, and quotes from the singer featured in its May 2022 issue.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that,” says @badgalriri, “For Vogue’s May issue, Rihanna opens up about fashion, romance, and what it’s like to carry the bump seen around the world. Plus, a small update on that long-awaited record. Photographed by @AnnieLeibovitz, Styled by @alex_jordan_harrington and @illijahjah, Written by @nnadibynature, shot at @ritzparis, Vogue, May 2022,” Vogue wrote in one caption.

Behind the scenes of Rihanna’s Vogue cover shoot

A recent YouTube video posted by Vogue showed a special behind-the-scenes look at Rihanna’s pregnancy photoshoot. The video opened with the text “Vogue May Cover” and “Rihanna Mother Superior.”

The video started off by showing clips of the singer’s outfits for the shoot, as well as a wide assortment of shoes, wigs, and jewelry.

“Alright – what we doin’?” Rihanna said as she walked into a room full of people involved in the cover shoot. She also went on to say, “Excited by the challenge, and also very accepting of it. I’ve surrendered to my journey and I am enjoying it.”

In the video, Rihanna went into detail when it comes to her pregnancy – “I’m like, waiting for the ball to drop cause I hear all these horror stories and then I’m just like, I’m having a good time, you know? I’m really enjoying it.”

“It’s a journey that’s never gonna end, you know like, it just continues even after birth so – I’m looking forward to it,” she continued.

Rihanna also shared what she is looking forward to when it comes to the birth of her child. “I’m looking forward to being a teacher but mostly being a student because I think I’m gonna be learning more from my kid than I could ever teach them,” she said.

Rihanna’s full feature piece is currently out in both print and digital for Vogue Magazine’s May issue.