Rihanna has a new mom glow that she shares with fans as she gears up for Volume Four of the Savage X Fenty fashion show this month.

The Barbados native took some time off from social media after giving birth to her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky.

However, Rihanna returned with a vengeance in September, as she coyly announced her Super Bowl Halftime Performance in 2023. Next on RiRi’s list was her Savage X Fenty show which has become a yearly tradition, filling in where the Victoria’s Secret Show left off.

Last week, Rihanna released her first single in years for the new Black Panther film. And while it wasn’t an album, it certainly satisfied the cravings of the Navy.

Rihanna’s latest post featured behind-the-scenes pictures from the Lift Me Up music video, which accompanied her new song.

The Loud singer shared a carousel of three photos from her beach shoot, and she looked radiant as she strolled down the beach with the wind in her hair.

Rihanna is glowing as she films music video

The first photo showed Rihanna on the edge of the frame with her long brown hair in curls.

Rihanna’s curls covered part of her face, but her soft, glam makeup and piercing eyes were clear. Rihanna rocked a white dress with a corset-like top and a beautiful silk material with ruching on the waist. She wore a cream jacket over the dress and walked toward the camera. Meanwhile, the sun fell behind the clouds in the background, and waves crashed toward the beach.

A swipe right showed Rihanna facing away from the camera and toward the ocean. She placed her arms in the air, extended her fingers, and absorbed the ocean energy with a bonfire behind her.

Finally, Rihanna turned to the side and placed her arms near her chest, with white specks floating in the foreground, adding to the shoot’s aesthetic.

Rihanna opted to go caption-free, letting the photos do the talking.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty perfume and beautiful smell

In case fans were unaware, Rihanna has quite a reputation for smelling amazing.

The singer capitalized off this infamy with the re-release of her fragrance.

Last year, Rihanna’s Fenty Eau de Parfum quickly sold out after she released it, which was unsurprising due to the hype surrounding the release.

In September, the fragrance returned to shelves.

Fenty Beauty’s Fenty Eau de Parfum comes with a $140 price tag and is available now.