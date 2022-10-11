Rihanna goes pantless for cheeky Savage X Fenty share

Rihanna goes no pants, no problem, for a new release with Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rihanna was back on social media with a bang shortly after her recent Super Bowl announcement. The Barbadian beauty has been quiet online, enjoying some time out of the spotlight, following the birth of her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The singer has been relatively quiet since giving birth to her first child in May, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still active.

The gorgeous chart-topping singer made her presence known with a brand new video. The video for Savage X Fenty celebrated a new line by Rihanna’s lingerie company, which has seen incredible success, particularly in the influencing world.

The business has achieved enough success that it can put on a fashion show promoting new styles. Around this time each year, Rihanna drops the Savage Fenty fashion show, which has served as a replacement for the ill-fated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Savage Fenty celebrates body positivity and inclusivity in fashion, making it appealing to a diverse group of audiences.

RiRi’s latest drop may influence yet another set of clients– those who enjoy loungewear. Rihanna shared her latest video as she modeled her fashion, offering her 136 million Instagram the first look at the upcoming release. The post quickly earned 600k likes and counting.

Rihanna releases Savage X Lounge by Savage X Fenty

The video began with Rihanna’s voice as she spoke over a beat. She began, “Your man’s busy texting you, ‘I’m mad at you.’

Rihanna climbed a set of stairs with an oversized gray sweatshirt and no pants. She ascended each step and swayed her hips with her dark hair cascading past her shoulders.

Next, bright lights began to flash, with red colors adding some heat to the video. Rihanna played with the bottom of her sweatshirt and went into selfie mode as she flipped her hair and struck a few poses.

The cheeky songstress wrote in the caption, “thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge.”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining the ranks of Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Shakira, and Justin Timberlake.

Rihanna made the announcement with a simple photo of her tattooed hand holding a football.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Rihanna’s newest album, but the singer has remained focused on her businesswoman career. The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show could be just the fix that the Navy needed, since the release of Anti, more than six years ago.