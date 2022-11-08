Rihanna is garnering excitement for her 4th annual Savage X Fenty fashion show with a series of lace lingerie photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Rihanna brought some Bajan heat into the month of November as the singer and entrepreneur posed in lingerie ahead of her big fashion show.

For those who may be unaware, Rihanna pivoted successfully into the world of lingerie.

Along with her brand, Savage X Fenty, she has filled the void left by lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret, who stopped doing their annual fashion show following various controversies.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand has insane production value, and her most recent show even nabbed an Emmy.

And while Victoria’s Secret had the famous VS Angels, made up of supermodels, Savage X Fenty upped the ante with celebrities from all walks of life. For example, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is alleged to have made an appearance during the show, which fans can catch tomorrow.

However, for the latest reveal, shared with her 138 million Instagram followers, all eyes were on Rihanna.

Rihanna poses in black bra and underwear set for Savage X Fenty

The opening picture showed Rihanna in black and white as she posed in front of a thick curtain with rich embroidery. Rihanna rocked a gorgeous lingerie set with a bustier top that connected to her underwear. The top and the bottom were embellished with layers of chunky rhinestones and crystals as the singer looked elegant while she struck a pose.

The next picture showed Rihanna’s finger with a massive diamond ring as she adjusted her stockings, attached to a garter belt.

The third photo brought back the color as Rihanna crawled on a bed wearing lingerie. She wore a sheer undergarment that was backless, with black lace keeping the piece closed. A swipe right featured the same outfit and background, except Rihanna lounged on her back.

The carousel finished strong with a return to black and white shots as Rihanna shared a cheeky picture in black lace underwear.

As Rihanna explained in her caption, fans will soon get their Savage X Fenty fix.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty

Savage X Fenty helped Rihanna land on the Forbes list of billionaires, an exclusive and prestigious honor.

The publication reported in 2021 that Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, was worth a staggering $270 million. What was more impressive, however, was that Savage X Fenty wasn’t Rihanna’s most expensive brand. That honor went to Fenty Beauty, which Forbes estimated at $1.4 billion.

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime on November 8.