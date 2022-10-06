Rihanna all smiles in long DMX shirt and short shorts

Rihana stunned in shorts and a long shirt on a day out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It looks like Rihanna has a lot to smile about lately as she spends time in West Hollywood.

Her energy seemed to be in a good place during a shopping trip at Bristol Farms with her bodyguard.

Rihanna recently gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rumors about the relationship between Rihanna and A$AP originally started circulating after they hit the stage at the 2012 MTV VMAs together.

Now, they officially share a child together — and Rihanna hasn’t skipped a single beat in terms of her fashion and beauty choices since giving birth.

Her latest outfit looks incredible as it nods respect toward an iconic musical artist from the Hip Hop world who passed away in 2021.

Rihanna rocks a DMX T-shirt over hidden shorts

Rihanna’s long-sleeved DMX T-shirt was long enough to hide the short shorts she was wearing underneath.

In the spring of 2021, DMX passed away, leaving his fans devastated.

Rihanna walking through West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna’s choice to wear an oversized T-shirt with DMX’s face front and center might be her way of showing appreciation to the fallen musician.

The shorts she wore were black, but they were pretty difficult to see due to their lack of length. Nevertheless, her legs looked absolutely stunning.

Rihanna appeared to be fresh-faced without any makeup on. Her shoulder-length black hair framed her forehead and cheeks.

She accessorized with a necklace and simple pair of black sunglasses as she clutched her white iPhone.

Rihanna was serving looks before she gave birth

Now that Rihanna has given birth to her child, it’s not surprising that she’ll continue being creative with her fashion choices now. Even while she was pregnant though, she was serving looks with her visible baby bump.

In a photo Rihanna posted last spring, she rocked a revealing pink outfit that was totally dazzling.

The singer paired a baby pink knit bra with pale pink jeans. The jeans came with purposeful rips over the knee area for a “grunge” look.

She added a tan-colored jacket, a puffy pink boa with a face, and pointy heels covered in a red and white pattern.

Rihanna wore her hair long, dark, and wavy with a side part. Her makeup was totally on point with eyebrow tint, lashes, eyeliner, mascara, rosewood-colored lipstick, bronzer, and blush.

She accessorized with a beautiful ring on her pinky finger and a rounded necklace that appeared to be covered in several diamonds.