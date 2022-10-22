Whitney Rose wowed in a leather dress. Pic credit: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose looked sleek and stunning as she rocked a strapless leather dress ahead of a panel show at BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has returned to screens as Season 3 of the hit reality show kicked off recently and she looks as glam and gorgeous as ever.

At BravoCon, the blonde beauty chose to wear a little leather number from Staud clothing to make a dazzling impact on fans at the popular fan event. She wore a patent leather strapless dress in the shade of Plum, from the brand, which is priced at $295.

Uploading a selection of images to social media, the 36-year-old mom of two could be seen with RHOSLC co-star Lisa Barlow on the cover image, but a swipe right took us to some sizzling pics of Whitney posing alone in the outfit.

It hugged the star’s body tight, clinging to and accentuating her famous curves. She wore her blonde locks in a loose updo, which allowed her toned shoulders to be highlighted.

She accessorized the look with a pair of large silver hoops, several rings, and her usual glam makeup. On her feet, she wore a sparkly pair of Bottega Veneta shoes to complete the chic look.

The Sparkle Stretch Lace-Up Sandal comes in 6 different colorways, and Whitney opted to wear the shade Cherry to match her deep red outfit. The shoes are priced at $1,750.

Whitney Rose praised by Bravo stars as she rocks leather minidress

The images were a hit with fans, racking up thousands of likes and comments, and it didn’t take long to spot some other famous Bravo icons amongst the crowd.

RHOSLC co-star Lisa Barlow, who was pictured in the post, left a comment complimenting both herself and Whitney, saying, “We look so cute ♥️♥️♥️.” The pair have formerly been entangled in a feud with one another, but it seems like they are now great friends.

Shah’s of Sunset star Reza Farahan left fire and heart eye emojis, while Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton said, “Gawjuus 🔥.”

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott was delighted by Whitney’s beauty and left a compliment that read, “Gorgeous girl!!🔥🔥🔥.”

Whitney wrote in her caption, “Backstage before the #rhoslc panel 🖤. Salt Lake City brought the heat 🔥#bravocon.”

Whitney Rose wows at BravoCon in an all-denim ensemble

Whitney stunned in Versace at BravoCon rocking a look she coined as “Versace Barbie.”

She wore a denim corset top that plunged into a scoop neckline, showing off her incredible curves, and she paired it with a denim miniskirt which made sure her gorgeous toned legs the center of attention.

The top’s denim material tapered into a V-shape and it had black panels on each side, further highlighting Whitney’s tiny waist. The straps were thin and featured gold hardware with the luxury fashion brand’s famous Medusa logo.

Her blonde tresses were styled with lots of volume and a slight wave, bringing Whitney’s signature glam touch to all of her looks.

She completed the look with more Versace, this time in the form of black platform heels. Whitney wore a pair of Black Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps, which are priced at $1,575.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.