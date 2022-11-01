Gretchen Rossi was seen in a stunning Maleficent costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Gretchen Rossi and her partner Slade Smiley might have won Halloween for their costumes. The couple stunned as the characters Maleficent and her henchmen as they were entering a Halloween Dead Dinner in California.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna wore a black bodysuit adorned with feathers on her shoulder. She left the bodysuit unzippered to reveal a lacy bra. She paired it with black fishnet tights and latex over-the-knee boots.

Her accessories really made the outfit. She wore a black harness on the thigh with a large wand, and Maleficent’s signature horns.

The reality star kept it dramatic with her makeup. She wore dark smokey eyeshadow with a deep contour and glossy red lipstick.

Slade went all out with his costume as well. He wore a brown leather vest with brown trousers and paired the look with knee-high riding boots.

To accessorize the outfit he wore leather cuffs, a golden headpiece, and big elaborate black wings.

Gretchen used the post to focus on Slade and wish him a happy birthday. She proclaimed her love for him and gushed about how he had been a great partner and father.

Gretchen Rossi reveals the key to her glowing skin

Gretchen is known for her great skin and good looks. She took to Instagram and revealed the secret to staying young, and to her fans’ surprise, it was fruits and vegetables. In a now-expired Instagram Story, according to Bravo, she uses fruits to supplement her sugary cravings. She gave tips on how to implement healthy foods in daily life.

“Have stuff ready to go in your fridge, so that when you are craving sweets or you want something a little extra in the afternoon, it’s already here ready to you and then you’re not tempted by the bad stuff. These are cherry tomatoes, grapes, and blueberries that I can just grab, and it’s easy!”

Gretchen Rossi stunned as Cinderella

Recently Gretchen celebrated her birthday in the most elaborate way possible. Her friends threw her a Cinderella-themed party, and she looked magnificent. She was wearing a gorgeous short blue gown that mimicked the look of the famed Disney princess. She paired it with white gloves and silver kitten heels.

For her hair, she put her blonde locks in an up-do that was held together by her studded blue headband.

Her makeup really sealed the deal with blue eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick.