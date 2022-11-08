Kyle Richards shared a photo of her beautiful daughters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kyle Richards shared a photo of her gorgeous daughters, Alexia and Farrah, gushing over how much she loves seeing similarities to herself.

The brunette beauty posted the steamy snap in response to comments stemming from the release of her husband Mauricio Umansky’s new Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills.

Alexia and Farrah are prevalent figures in the show, and apparently, people can’t stop talking about how much the two resemble their socialite mother.

In Kyle’s recent post, Alexia looked all grown up in a revealing black dress with lace detailing and striking cat-eye makeup.

On the other hand, Farrah showed off her fit frame in a skintight blue-gray number that hugged her lovely curves.

Both daughters wore their signature brunette locks in cascading waves, just like their mother.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards wore purple on spirit day to show support for LGBTQ youth

Kyle has often used her platform to raise awareness surrounding important issues and show support for charities, such as the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and GOOD+ Foundation.

The 53-year-old mother of four took to Instagram on October 20 to acknowledge spirit day and speak out against the bullying of LGBTQ youth.

Kyle’s complexion was flawless as she showed her pride with fierce purple sunglasses and a matching shirt.

Of course, she had to accessorize the look with oversized diamond earrings and lip gloss.

She captioned the share, “On spirit day we wear purple to support LGBTQ youth 💜 to learn more about how you can support LGBTQ youth go to donate.glaad.org 🙏💜 #spiritday.”

Kyle Richards celebrated the end of another RHOBH season with stunning photo in all-white

Kyle expressed her thoughts on the last season of RHOBH hours before part 3 of the show’s reunion aired on Bravo.

The stunning reality television star looked classically beautiful in a chic white dress with a very figure-flattering fit.

The garment cinched around her trim waistline and complimented her sun-kissed skin perfectly.

Kyle wore a white leather jacket over the dress and straightened her long brunette locks for the snap.

Kyle has been a staple cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010.

She recently opened up in an interview with Vogue about what it’s been like over the past 12 years, saying, “I’ve had some difficult times on the show, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way. It’s opened so many doors, and my family has been so supported.”