RHOA star Kandi Burruss shows off curves at BravoCon

Kandi Burruss at a 2017 event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While out at this year’s BravoCon, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss stunned in a sheer black dress.

Burruss showed up at the Manhattan-based event in a strappy pair of black heels, perfectly matching her outfit.

Wearing a black bodysuit underneath the sheer calf-length gown, the entrepreneur showed off her toned body in a stylish outfit.

The dress was embellished with sparkling crystals and featured a ruffle around the reality television star’s bustline.

She wore her honey-brown braids in two buns and paired the dress with silver hoop earrings.

Burruss smiled at the event as she highlighted her curves, with her legs and arms in full view.

Pic credit: T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Kandi Burruss’ future at RHOA

Since the Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on Bravo in 2008, Burruss has held a peach as a main cast member on the popular show.

Earlier this year, she opened up about whether she saw herself continuing on the show, revealing that she had “no plans” to leave anytime soon.

However, the Georgia native has often shared that she wouldn’t return if her ex-friend and former castmate Phaedra Parks returned to the reality show. Fans of the show have often called for Parks’ return following her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017.

This past August, Burruss sat down with People to discuss the topic, telling the outlet that she would not remain on the show if the attorney returned. Advising fans of Parks to support her if they choose, the 46-year-old added, “I understand the fans want to support her, and I say, ‘Sure, support her.’”

The reality star’s business ventures

It’s no secret that Burruss has long been an established businesswoman, launching many business ventures in past years.

From starting her bedroom toy line, Bedroom Kandi, to starting several restaurants with her husband, Todd Tucker, the No Scrubs songwriter recently partnered with Bravo again to bring Kandi & The Gang to television.

Following its premiere in March, the reality series follows Burrus, Tucker, and staff members at their Atlanta-based eatery Old Lady Gang.

Burruss opened up to the Wrap earlier this year about her hopes for the show and any new business plans she had in store. She said that she wants to break into the cinema business one day, “I want to produce movies. I want to produce films.”

“Yeah, just continue to build my businesses, own more real estate. I would love to do my own talk show one day. Yeah, like so many things. So many things,” she continued. “I never stop dreaming. I always have a new dream that I just start going after.”