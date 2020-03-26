Rhett Akins: How old is his wife Sonya?

Rhett Akins and his wife, Sonya, have welcomed their first child together, one month after Rhett’s son, Thomas Rhett, welcomed his third daughter.

Although the baby is Rhett and Sonya’s first child since they married in 2017, it is the third for Rhett, who has two kids from his previous marriage.

The country singer’s wife, Sonya Akins, gave birth to a baby boy nearly two weeks ago. The boy, named Brody James Akins, was born on Friday the 13th, Sonya Akins posted on Instagram.

Sonya revealed that Brody James was born at “7:49 p.m. weighing 7.2lbs and 19 inches.”

“Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day. Our little angel arrived at 7:49 p.m. weighing 7.2lbs and 19 inches. He is perfect in every way!!!! Welcome Brody James Akins.”

Sonya gushed over her baby when she posted another set of photos to Instagram on March 17.

“My heart is about to explode!! I’m so in love with our sweet baby boy!! Thank you lord for this precious gift that you have given our family!”

Following news of the new addition to the Akins family, fans have been inquiring about Sonya’s age.

How old is Sonya Akins?

Sonya Akins is 34 years old, according to Us magazine. Rhett Atkins is 50.

Sonya and Rhett, married in September 2017. The wedding ceremony took place at the Akins family farm in the Nashville area, according to Julie Paisley, who was the wedding photographer.

Sonya took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy in September 2019.

The news that Rhett Akins and Sonya have welcomed their first child comes after comedian Kevin Hart’s wife, Enika, announced she was pregnant with their second baby.

It also comes after Malika Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis announced the birth of their baby boy, Ace Flores.

Rhett Akins was married to Paige Braswell

Rhett Akins was previously married to Paige Braswell.

Paige and Rhett, who got married in 1989, share two children: Thomas Rhett Akins, 29, and Kasey Lee Akins, who is 27 years old, according to the Daily Mail

Brody James arrives after Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren welcomed Lennon

Rhett and Sonya’s baby, Brody James, arrives after 29-year-old Thomas Rhett Akins and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their third daughter Lennon Love on February 10.

Lennon has two older sisters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!”

Thomas Rhett Akins and Lauren got married in 2012.

Rhett Akins bio?

Rhett Akins is Thomas Rhett Akins’s father. He is a country singer and songwriter born in Valdosta, Georgia, in October 1969.

He signed to Decca Records in 1994 and released several albums, including A Thousand Memories (1995) and Somebody New (1996), under the label.

He also released What Livin’s All About in 1998.

He is known for songs such as That Ain’t My Truck and Don’t Get Me Started.