Joanna Jedrzejczyk attends The Sports Champion Ball in a beautiful sequin gown. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk might have retired from her beloved sport as a seasoned UFC fighter; however, that hasn’t stopped her from succeeding in her many other endeavors.

The retired UFC Strawweight Champion made her grand appearance at The Sports Champion Ball last weekend.

Joanna certainly dressed to impress for this event as she styled in an utterly show-stopping ensemble.

The athlete was captured wearing a hooded, high-slit dress covered with glitzy red sequins.

Luckily for fans, Joanna posted to her Instagram feed with an array of photographs and short video clips of her stylish fit.

She shared her elegant ensemble with her 2 million followers, who were surely in for a treat.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole the show in her glitzy sequin ensemble

As Joanna attended the sports event in Poland, she undoubtedly shocked the crowd in her body-hugging attire.

The UFC star was styled in a fabulous red sequin dress that glistened and glowed with every step she took.

The masterpiece featured a glitzy red hood, a large cut-out back, and a high slit that accentuated her long, toned legs.

She then styled the gown with a black and gold YSL handbag that she held close to her body for the video.

For her hair, Joanne left her long locks in light waves that were mostly tucked into the hood.

She then finalized the fit by sporting a full face of makeup. She went with a brown and bold smokey look around her eyes. She then added touches of bronzer and highlighter along her cheeks and paired them with a nude-hued lip.

Overall, Joanna knocked this look out of the park as she executed it with absolute ease.

She then captioned the post, “about last weekend and Sports Champions Ball 💃🏻 🏆 it was such an honor for me to be with all of you and hand a statuette to Mateusz Ponitka😃 Congrats to all nominated and winners 🏅.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares her workout routine

As a 35-year-old retired UFC champ, it would only make sense why Joanna would be eager to remain highly active, especially at such a young age.

In another recent post, the mixed martial artist posted a short clip of her intense workout routines.

Joanna was pictured at the gym with her trainer as she took her fans through each of her exercises, step-by-step.

The athlete was seen doing squats, lunges, and a couple of arm exercises to aim for a full-body training session.

For the training look, Joanna rocked a completely black athletic fit that included high-waisted leggings and a black zip-up hoodie.

She then styled the sleek-looking fit with a pair of purple and white sneakers.

She captioned the post, “How is your activity today? 😃 Strength and conditioning training for me in the morning, and after a moment I’m off to boxing. Strength training with the irreplaceable @reharmonia.crh @kamiliwanczyk 🏋🏻 📸 @m_caruk.”

To see more of Joanna’s workouts, head to her Instagram page to find a wide variety of different exercises and training tips.