Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk stuns in floral bikini

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is enjoying her retirement at 34. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired earlier this year at only 34 years old, and it looks like she’s been living her best life ever since.

The famed UFC fighter enjoyed some time at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas over the weekend, where she got some sun in a tiny bikini.

The Polish fighter cited a few reasons for her retirement, though it looks like some relaxation was needed before she could make her next move.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk enjoys Vegas in floral bikini

Joanna shared a photo from the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa with her two million Instagram followers earlier this week. The picture has gained over 18,000 likes since it was posted.

In the shot, viewers see Joanna sitting on a lounging chair several feet away from a pool. She’s sitting on the edge with one knee partially crossed over the other, and one arm outstretched behind her.

The post offered a view of her slim physique, tight abs, and evenly sun-kissed and tanned skin.

Retirement looks good on Joanna, but this is only the beginning.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to ESPN, Joanna revealed her reason for retiring from UFC was to start a business and be a mom. “It’s been 20 years. I’m turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I’ve been training more than half of my life. I love you guys.”

What is Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s net worth?

Joana’s career was largely successful before her retirement in June this year. She earned over $2,292,000 throughout her UFC career, and her net worth is an estimated $4 million. She also secured a Reebok endorsement in 2015.

Essentially Sports reports that she made her professional MMA debut in 2012, winning against three opponents in only two rounds. Joanna made her UFC debut with an undefeated record of 6-0.

Though parts of Joanna’s UFC career may be considered scandalous or controversial, the star was considered a dominating fighter and champion.

Her match against Claudia Gadelha is considered to be a bit controversial, as it was a split that many believe Joanna lost. However, the judges granted Joanna the win. Another controversy includes a photoshopped image she posted of herself and Zhang Weili, where Joanna is wearing a gas mask, referencing the COVID019 outbreak in China. Joanna has since apologized for the image.

She came very close to beating Ronda Rousey’s record for most title defenses by a woman but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Joanna lost fights to Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, and Zhang Weili.