Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows skin in hot pink bikini

Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk is wrapping up a summer vacation as she sounded poolside and has some fun in the sun.

The 34-year-old fighter retired after a knock-out loss in June, looking to preserve some of her health and focus on being a businesswoman and mother.

As she spends time with her family and focuses on advertising her dietary supplements, MYLABS, Joanna has been all over the place, including Las Vegas and several stops in Europe, such as London, Greece, Hungary, and Poland.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her morning workout, where she got up bright and early and started off with about 20 minutes of cardio before she decided to hit the pool.

Taking to her Instagram Stories later that day, she shared some shots of herself right beside the pool as she posed and lounged in a hot pink bikini.

The poolside photos appear to be taken at a resort as the fighter smiles for the camera and sips on a Monster Energy drink.

One photo Joanna shared shows her lounging back in a plaid-patterned chair with dark sunglasses covering her eyes and a beige sunhat on her head.

She’s flashing her trademark grin at the camera as she wrote, “smaliiiii,” with an emoji smiling and wearing sunglasses and a sun emoji.

Her bikini top was held together with a pink string of fabric and featured a crochet-style pattern of blue, pink, and purple designs.

Her bikini bottoms were a simple style, simply pink with white thread along the waistline, and they were tied at the hip with a string of pink fabric.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was in the best shape of her life when she lost her final fight

Joanna was debating retirement earlier this year despite the fact that she had just signed a new deal with UFC.

She told herself that if something were to happen, she would consider retiring. That something did happen when she lost to Zhang Weili in an unexpected loss.

Joanna told MMA Fighting, “I’m not going to lie — I was going to win. I was in my best shape ever but like I said so many weeks before the fight and even a few days before the fight during media that anything can happen and it happened. It happened to me that I went down.”

Despite her unfortunate loss, Joanna still appears to be in great shape as she shares snaps from her summer, including her workouts.

Retired or not, it seems that Joanna will remain some sort of fitness guru and keep in shape as she moves on to future endeavors.