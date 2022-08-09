Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off toned physique for ‘last day of laziness’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is staying fit while on vacation. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Former UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired in June of this year at the age of 34 and has been enjoying her time outside of the ring all summer.

Much of her retirement has been spent traveling, with some time spent in Las Vegas and all over Europe, including Hungary, Greece, London, and her home country, Poland.

All the while, she has been sharing updates of her workouts, keeping in tip-top shape even though her career doesn’t rely on it.

Following her retirement, Joanna has decided to focus on being a businesswoman and mom.

She has been promoting several brands for paid sponsorships and her own dietary supplements, MYLABS.

It seems that Joanna’s work isn’t done even on vacation as she shared her morning routine starting at 8:00 a.m. sharp.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals toned abs in a sports bra

Joanna shared a snap from her morning exercise routine with her two million followers on Tuesday.

The picture showed Joanna stretching with her arms held high and one leg bent at the knee. She wore pink athletic shorts, a blue sports bra, and tennis shoes.

She gave a big grin and winked at the camera, surrounded by flourishing greenery and palm trees.

She wrote the caption in Polish and explained her plan for the morning.

The translated caption reads, “the wake of a sloth! it’s not easy to get up on vacation but today is the last day of laziness so the plan of the day is maintained: [checkmark] wake up at 8:00 [checkmark] quick 20′ cardio on the orbit, rubbers on the buttocks and of course abs [checkmark] finishing breakfast and I’m about to get into [swimsuit emoji] and sunbathing on.”

Although she’s focused on working out, she added that “it’s good to rest and relax” and that she is “super happy” she found “some time to relax.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired to preserve her health

Relaxation and self-care have been on Joanna’s mind for much of this year, as she revealed that part of the reason she retired was to keep herself healthy and not injured.

Generally, fighters recover from many temporary injuries with no issue, but over time, the accumulation of so many hits and injuries can negatively impact a fighter’s health.

Joanna told MMA Fighting, “But before the fight, like during the camp, I had this moment that I was thinking about it. I was thinking about if something happened, I would retire and it happened. … It just happened. It was momentum because of what happened in the fight. If I lost on points, I could sit and think about it but I don’t want to waste my health. That’s the thing. That was the main thing. I don’t want to keep on losing myself because of what I am doing.”