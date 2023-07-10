Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares ‘sweet life’ in bikini

Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk is spending her summer the right way — in the pool with a nice sweet treat.

Joanna travels a lot and has just recovered from an arm injury not too long ago, so it’s no surprise that the star was ready to hit the pool.

Pool time seems to be a great relaxation tool for her as she often chooses to spend time at the pool or beach no matter where she’s at.

The former fighter shared a video montage on her Instagram page where she uses Lana Del Rey’s lyrics to sum up how her life is going: “Now my life is sweet like cinnamon.”

Joanna wore a blue bikini for the video as she posed for a variety of pictures, using her frozen treat as a prop.

We know one thing for sure — our lives are a lot sweeter with Joanna’s new post in them!

Joanna Jedrzejczyk starts the JJ Stars Foundation

Joanna founded the JJ Stars Foundation, a foundation dedicated to helping young athletes be the best versions of themselves.

This can mean funding athletes, but it also means educating them, and Joanna frequently shares courses that people can sign up for through the foundation.

Last month, she shared information regarding an hourly program that hosted the foundation, and what they would be doing during that time.

The course included a First Aid course, a family warm-up, and MMA training with Joanna herself.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has her own dietary supplement brand

The Polish fighter knows that it can take a lot of work to keep your body strong and in shape, and she’s got just the dietary supplements for you.

Joanna’s MYLABS brand is a dietary supplement line designed to provide only the best vitamins and minerals to its users.

They tout all the things needed to make a good supplement and have advised their followers on how to find a good supplement, as well.

Translated, the post states that you should look for the following when choosing a supplement: “A large amount of active substances in a daily portion- i.e. as high as %RWS, badan tests for product cleanliness and safety – for example the ‘CLEAN LABEL’ label, active ingredients in plant extracts described as ‘standard extract,'” and a “methylated or coenzymatic form of supplement.”

One such example of what MYLABS considers to be a good supplement is its own Vitamin D3 extract.

MYLABS says that Vitamin D is necessary for upkeeping health, and want their followers to make sure they’re getting plenty of the vitamin through food and supplements.