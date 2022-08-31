Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals ripped abs in orange bikini top

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is showing her sensational abs in an orange string bikini top. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk enjoyed a day of rest and relaxation at the spa earlier this week.

Joanna has had a busy past week as she spent time doing an interview, attending a wedding, and even preparing for a Dior event.

Since her retirement, the mixed martial arts fighter has been prioritizing her health and body recovery to stay in shape for her family and business.

Though she still works out nearly every day it seems, she’s also been taking more time to rest and enjoy herself.

She was spotted enjoying a dip in a sunny hot tub while staying at a resort in Poland and is now enjoying a spa day to rejuvenate.

Sporting her trademark grin, Joanna snapped a selfie for her Instagram Stories and added emojis of a person with a towel on and steam around them.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sizzles in orange bikini top

Opting to leave words out of her post, Joanna simply smiled at the camera as she lounged back in a chair.

Her orange string bikini top stood out against her summer tan and she kept a towel wrapped around her bottom half.

Fans are able to get a glimpse of her toned physique as she lounges, her abs looking toned even in her relaxed state.

Though Joanna was relaxing, it looks like she was still getting work done as a new business account has popped up for the former fighter, though very little information about the page is available.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk starts JJ Stars Foundation

Joanna added a new Instagram account to her bio, @jjstarsfoundation. The website is not set up, but the profile notes that it was founded by Joanna.

There are six posts on the page, which aesthetically come together when viewing the whole profile to show the foundation’s logo.

The foundation is listed under sports and recreation, but there isn’t more information about what they will be doing.

It’s possible that this could be a financial foundation that will help aspiring athletes, or the focus could be on athletic training.

Joanna has another business she’s focusing on now called MYLABS.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk advertises dietary supplement line

Joanna is presently the CEO of her company MYLABS, which offers a wide variety of dietary supplements.

Joanna is often seen advertising her own supplements and seems to support herself as she is often seen taking the supplements.

Right now, the brand seems to be focused on advertising and selling in Poland alone.

They offer products that promote increased magnesium, vitamin D, healthy sleep, and more.