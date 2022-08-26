Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk in tiny white shorts shares ‘positive mindset’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is sharing her positive mindset in tiny white shorts. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Polish mixed martial artist and Muay Thai kickboxer Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired earlier this summer at the age of 34, but she isn’t slowing down her professional life at all.

Having just celebrated her 35 birthday, Joanna is still on the go as she enjoys some workouts, vacations, events, and interviews.

She took to Instagram earlier on Friday to share a post with her followers to remind them to stay positive.

She admitted in the post that she was “slightly lacking power” today but still remains positive no matter what.

Her Friday is jam-packed with events, as she started her morning with an interview, noting that she buttoned her shirt wrong right before.

Her interview outfit consisted of a pink button-up shirt and tiny white shorts that showed off her toned legs. She finished the look with some Chloe sandals and a couple of bracelets and a wristwatch.

As always, she gave the camera her trademark easygoing grin.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk goes from interview to wedding in glow-up video

She noted in the caption of her post that she was heading to a wedding right after the interview and was remaining positive about the rest of the day, tagging the post #positivemindset.

Not one to disappoint her followers, she shared a quick video after to show off her wedding-ready look.

She opened the video in her interview outfit and hyped herself up as if she were getting ready for a fight before giving a kick toward the camera.

Once she lowered her foot, she revealed her wedding outfit: A silky red dress with spaghetti straps and matching strappy heels.

Joanna is a frequent Instagram poster, and added a third post to her account, this time discussing one of her new favorite shows.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sports green crop top for She-Hulk

Raising her arm to flex her muscles and giving the camera a grin, Joanna let her fans know that she’s a big fan of Disney+’s new She-Hulk series. Fittingly, she was dressed in a lime-green crop top and dark shorts.

She noted that she has been very busy lately, but, “I can’t pass up a moment of chilling on the couch and watching the story of the independent, but adorable Jennifer Walters, aka ‘She-Hulk’ on DIsney+ [green heart emoji].”

She then asked her followers what superpowers they would want, and pondered what it would be like if she had superpowers like She-Hulk.

Staying positive, she revealed that she would want her power to be able “to give people even more smiles, strength and energy to act.”