Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk in skintight spandex for ‘evening cardio workout’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk rollerblades in skintight spandex for cardio workout. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk may be retired from UFC fighting, but that doesn’t mean she’s not going to keep in shape.

As she builds her dietary supplement line, Joanna frequently shares what kind of food she’s eating and what workouts she’s doing with her fans on Instagram.

Recently back from a vacation in Las Vegas, the retired fighter took her cardio workout to the next level when she wore a stylish set of leggings and a matching sports bra to go rollerblading.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows washboard abs in skintight spandex

Posting for her two million followers, Joanna stood perfectly balanced on the roller blades as she posed with one hand on her hip.

She wore a lilac sports bra and tie-dyed leggings that featured red, pink, blue, and purple hues. The sky behind her nearly matched her outfit as she bared her washboard abs for all to see.

She captioned the post, “evening cardio workout,” and gained over 3,400 likes from her followers since it was posted.

Standing balanced and posed on the rollerblades was skillful enough for many, but it’s no surprise that the long-time UFC winner seemed to handle the balancing act with ease.

As she’s enjoyed her retirement at 34, she’s blessed fans with some bikini shots from her vacation in Las Vegas and even shared another one to wish a friend a happy birthday.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Gezary Matuda in bikinis for birthday celebration

Joanna’s friend and fellow athlete Gezary Matuda celebrated her birthday earlier this week, and Joanna was sure to make a celebratory post for the occasion.

The photo Joanna shared shows the two in bikinis as they lounge in the sun for a golden selfie. Gezary is wearing a camp-printed hat and a dark patterned bikini top, while Joanna is sporting a red bikini with her wet hair slicked back.

The caption reads, “Happy Happy Happy BD Geeee @gezarymatuda 🎂🎈🎁 May all your dreams come true❣️

miss ya so much. Bali soon?🙈#birthdaygirl.”

The post brought home that the two fighting women enjoy having fun in the sun, and it appears they are close if Gezary’s Instagram can prove it.

Gezary’s Instagram bio says she “chokes people for fun” and is a “5x Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champ,” who moved from Brazil to Florida.

Her timeline boasts her many athletic feats and workouts, as well as several swimsuit shots.

Aside from her solo shoots, she has several photos and videos with Joanna, cementing the two’s friendship for all to see as they proudly use the hashtag BFF.