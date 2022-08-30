Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk enjoys ‘beautiful day’ in blue bikini

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is enjoying the warm summer with a dip in a hot tub. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk is enjoying some time in the sun as she enjoys the warm summer days in Poland.

Joanna has been sharing several posts following her retirement from UFC fighting earlier this summer.

She seems to be enjoying a lot of time traveling around Europe and even took a trip to Las Vegas, but mostly, she seems to be taking her time and enjoying being in her home country of Poland.

She recently spent some time at the Hotel Sielanka nad Pilica, which offers spa services, restaurants, natural surroundings, and more.

A weekend Instagram share shows the Polish fighter as she stands in the corner of a hot top, flashing a grin upward as she glows in the sun.

Her dark hair is pulled back and she has sunglasses over her eyes as she enjoys the warm dip and shares her positivity with her followers.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows skin in tiny blue bikini

For the hot tub excursion, Joanna wore a simple blue bikini that showed plenty of skin and revealed her incredibly toned physique.

She’s sporting a summer tan from all her time spent outside and the definition in her abs is visible, proving that she hasn’t been slacking off on her workouts since she retired from fighting.

The former UFC fighter seems to be enjoying her retired lifestyle for the time being as she focuses on her family and business, but makes sure to enjoy vacation time as well.

While she isn’t spending her free time with personal activities, she is still attending celebrity events and most recently shared her transformation ahead of a Dior beauty event.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk goes from casual to formal for Dior event

Joanna has been a fan of sharing some transformation videos lately where she goes from her normal athletic wear to some more formal attire.

Makeup artist Gosia Bryla has been by her side as she makes these transformations and shared a video on Tuesday to show Joanna’s casual-to-formal transformation.

The video opens with Joanna in a classic white tank and pink button-up shirt with jean shorts before it cuts to Gosia Bryla stepping in and stepping back to reveal a formally-styled Joanna.

After her makeover, Joanna’s hair is tied up in a cute bun with a few locks left framing her face, and her bare-faced look has been replaced with light makeup that looks stunning.

Her outfit has changed as well, going from the standard casual look to a sleek white formal dress.

Gosia Bryla’s caption translates to, “Beautiful #diorbeauty ready for the [Dior Beauty] event [white heart emoji and glitter emoji].”