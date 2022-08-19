Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates birthday in thigh-skimming bodycon dress

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is stunning as she celebrates turning 35. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk kicked off summer with an early retirement at 34, and now she’s celebrating turning 35.

The Polish martial arts fighter is moving toward other endeavors, such as being a businesswoman and mom rather than risking her health in the ring.

Her unexpected loss in June put things into perspective and helped make her decision, despite the fact that she had just signed a new UFC contract.

Since her retirement, she’s been traveling all around Europe and the United States’ west coast, spending time in Las Vegas and in her home country of Poland.

Joanna seems to be going back to her Polish roots more and more as she spends more time there and focuses on her dietary supplement line, MYLABS, which mostly offers products to Poland.

Welcoming 35 with her sister, she showed her two million followers that she’s still staying in shape in a form-fitting dress that revealed her toned legs.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off fit physique in bodycon dress

Joanna posed for a quick mirror selfie to welcome her birthday, choosing a cute and colorful minidress for the occasion.

She had her head tilted toward her phone as she snapped the camera, her dark feathered locks framing her face as she offered her trademark grin.

The dress was a long-sleeve minidress that showed off her incredibly toned legs.

The fabric was splotched with blue, pinks, and oranges, and she matched the dress with some pink Gucci sandals.

Seemingly going makeup-free, she completed the look with some light jewelry such as her watch, bracelet, and anklet.

Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

She celebrated her birthday with her sister Katarzyna, who she referred to as her twin, and they welcomed turning 35 together.

The cute birthday video included a Happy Birthday remix and showed the women releasing balloons that said 34 and 35 as they celebrated with some champagne.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk does cardio and spa days at home

Joanna hasn’t been slacking on her health and fitness since she stopped fighting and often works hard to get her exercise in at home.

She has shared some of her exercises before, including orbit and ab exercises, and mostly appears to be focusing on cardio rather than strength.

Getting creative with her exercise, she recently completed her morning cardio with her son, noting that the walk was over 5 kilometers long.

However, she doesn’t exercise all the time and knows the importance of taking time to relax.

Not long ago, she shared that she was struggling with an unfortunate migraine on a very beautiful day.

To try to get the migraine to leave, she got in her jacuzzi and tried to use different water temperatures to assist but was unable to get relief that way.

Despite her migraine, she noted, “tomorrow will be better!”